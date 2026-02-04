Cadillac Fairview Celebrates the Year of the Horse with Vibrant Lunar New Year Festivities at CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre

Traditional performances, interactive calligraphy, and exclusive CF SHOP! card offers hosted at Cadillac Fairview's Greater Vancouver shopping centres to celebrate the Year of the Horse

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is inviting shoppers to celebrate the Year of the Horse at its Greater Vancouver shopping centres. From Tuesday, February 3 to Tuesday, March 3, CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre will host a variety of community-focused events, including traditional performances, interactive activities, and festive décor.

Guided by the Horse's traditional associations with energy, persistence, and social connection, this year's program mirrors that vitality through high-impact performances and immersive environments. Guests will be greeted by stunning visual displays, including iconic "supertrees" inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's giant vertical gardens, and themed decals.

"We are proud to offer a truly vibrant program that embodies the energy and vitality of the Year of the Horse," said Lillian Tummonds, Senior Vice President, Retail, Cadillac Fairview. "Lunar New Year is a significant celebration for many of our guests, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable, welcoming experience for visitors across our centres. Gung hay fat choy / 恭喜發財."

Property Festivities and Experiences

CF Richmond Centre (Richmond):

Lion & Dragon Dance: Guests are invited to experience a traditional performance on Saturday, February 21, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Old Navy Court, featuring an eye-dotting ceremony, and a lion and dragon dance.

Festive Workshops: Throughout the celebration period, the property will host a series of festive workshops. Cultural Calligraphy Experience: Guests can receive their family name or zodiac character written by a live artist. Digital red envelopes containing retailer offers will be distributed at the calligraphy station. Sunday, February 22 & Saturday, February 28, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Lucky Charm Lantern-Making Workshop: Choosing from a range of designs, guests can create their own paper lantern to take home with them. Sunday, February 22 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM), Friday, February 27 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.), Saturday, February 28 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

CF Pacific Centre (Downtown Vancouver):

Lion & Dragon Dance: On Sunday, February 22, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, guests can enjoy a vibrant lion and dragon dance and a ceremonial green grabbing merchant tour.

Festivities: The God of Fortune will distribute traditional red envelopes, and visitors can access digital red envelopes via QR codes throughout the property.

Exclusive Gifting and Promotions

As part of the festivities, CF is hosting a special CF SHOP! card promotion from Tuesday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 17, or while quantities last, at participating properties. Shoppers purchasing gift cards from Guest Services during this period are eligible for the following bonus promotional cards:

Spend $1,000, get a $50 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

Spend $3,000, get a $150 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

, get a promotional CF SHOP! card. Spend $5,000, get a $300 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

For a full schedule of events, please visit shops.cadillacfairview.com .

