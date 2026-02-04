Cadillac Fairview Celebrates the Year of the Horse with Vibrant Lunar New Year Festivities Across the GTA

Traditional performances, interactive calligraphy, and exclusive CF SHOP! card offers hosted at select CF shopping centres to celebrate the Year of the Horse

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is inviting shoppers to celebrate the Year of the Horse at select shopping centres. From Tuesday, February 2 to Wednesday, March 4, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Markville and CF Fairview Mall will host a variety of community-focused events, including traditional performances, interactive activities, and festive décor.

Guided by the Horse's traditional associations with energy, persistence, and social connection, this year's program mirrors that vitality through high-impact performances and immersive environments. Guests will be greeted by stunning visual displays, including iconic "supertrees" inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's giant vertical gardens, themed decals, and pillar wraps.

"We are proud to offer a truly vibrant program that embodies the energy and vitality of the Year of the Horse," said Lillian Tummonds, Senior Vice President, Retail, Cadillac Fairview. "Lunar New Year is a significant celebration for many of our guests, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable, welcoming experience for visitors across our centres. Gung hay fat choy / 恭喜發財."

Property Festivities and Experiences

CF Markville (Markham)

Lion & Dragon Dance: On Saturday, February 21, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM , guests are invited to witness a ceremonial lion and dragon dance complete with eye-dotting and "grabbing the green" rituals.

On , guests are invited to witness a ceremonial lion and dragon dance complete with eye-dotting and "grabbing the green" rituals. Cultural Workshops: The centre is offering interactive lantern-making and calligraphy experiences where shoppers can receive their family name or zodiac character. Digital red envelopes containing retailer offers will be provided at both stations. Cultural Calligraphy Experience: Guests can receive their family name or zodiac character written by a live artist. Digital red envelopes containing retailer offers will be distributed at the calligraphy station. Sunday, February 22 & Saturday, February 28, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Lucky Charm Lantern-Making Workshop: Choosing from a range of designs, guests can create their own paper lantern to take home with them. Sunday, February 22 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM), Friday, February 27 (4:00 PM to 7:00 PM), and Saturday, February 28 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (Downtown Toronto)

Lion & Dragon Dance: On Thursday, February 26, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM , a rhythmic dragon and lion dance procession will travel through the property to Albert's Way, featuring eye-dotting, green grabbing ceremonies, and a visit from the God of Fortune.

On , a rhythmic dragon and lion dance procession will travel through the property to Albert's Way, featuring eye-dotting, green grabbing ceremonies, and a visit from the God of Fortune. Cultural Calligraphy Experience: On Friday, February 27 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, guests can receive their family name or zodiac character written by a live artist. Digital red envelopes containing retailer offers will be distributed at the calligraphy station.

CF Fairview Mall (North York)

Lion & Dragon Dance: A high-energy lion and dragon dance performance with eye-dotting and green grabbing will be held on Saturday, February 28, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM .

A high-energy lion and dragon dance performance with eye-dotting and green grabbing will be held on . Festivities: During the performance, the God of Fortune will be on-site distributing traditional red envelopes to guests throughout the centre.

Exclusive Gifting and Promotions

As part of the festivities, CF is hosting a special CF SHOP! card promotion from Tuesday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 17, or while quantities last, at participating properties. Shoppers purchasing gift cards from Guest Services during this period are eligible for the following bonus promotional cards:

Spend $1,000 , get a $50 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

, get a promotional CF SHOP! card. Spend $3,000 , get a $150 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

, get a promotional CF SHOP! card. Spend $5,000, get a $300 bonus promotional CF SHOP! card.

For a full schedule of events, please visit shops.cadillacfairview.com .

