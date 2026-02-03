Cadillac Fairview Sets New Industry Benchmark with WELL Core Certified™ Platinum Portfolio

Recertifications at TD Centre and 16 York establish CF as the owner of Canada's largest portfolio of WELL Core Certified™ Platinum commercial properties

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) today announced that the Toronto-Dominion (TD) Centre has achieved WELL Core Certified™ Platinum certification for all six office towers. Following its initial WELL Certification Gold in 2022, this elevation to Platinum status establishes the TD Centre as the largest commercial building complex in North America with Platinum-level WELL Core Certifications – both in terms of WELL Certified spaces as well as the number of WELL Core Certified Platinum buildings. With seven properties now WELL Core Certified™ at the Platinum level, including 16 York in Toronto, CF officially has the largest portfolio of platinum certifications in Canada, and is the first to earn WELL Core Certified™ Platinum certification for existing buildings in Canada.

Recertifications at TD Centre and 16 York establish CF as the owner of Canada's largest portfolio of WELL Core Certified™ Platinum commercial properties (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

This milestone culminates a decade-long commitment to human-centric design and operations as defined by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). As the highest tier of WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, Platinum status follows rigorous third-party verification on health-focused WELL strategies implemented across ten core categories: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind, and Community.

"Achieving WELL Core Certified™ Platinum certification across the entire TD Centre complex and at 16 York is a monumental source of pride and is a testament to our people-first commitment," said Sal Iacono, President and CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "By meeting this rigorous third-party verified certification, we are ensuring that these properties continue to provide an environment that supports the health and productivity of our occupants, contributing to long-term value for our clients and stakeholders."

Since beginning its WELL journey in 2015, TD Centre has set several industry precedents, including 222 Bay Street becoming North America's first existing building to achieve WELL v1 Certification in 2017. 16 York, which initially achieved WELL Silver in 2021, also reached Platinum status in 2025. This progress is driven by deep collaboration with IWBI, lead tenants, and environmental consultants.

"As an early adopter of WELL, Cadillac Fairview has demonstrated a long-term commitment to advancing healthy buildings," said Olesy Alekseev, Vice President and Canada Country Lead at IWBI. "Achieving seven WELL Core Certifications at the Platinum level establishes CF as the largest WELL Certified portfolio at the highest level in Canada and reflects its leadership in enabling tenants to create people-first workplaces where individuals can thrive."

Wellness and Community Highlights

The WELL Core Certified™ Platinum certifications at the TD Centre and 16 York recognize a holistic commitment to the health, comfort, and daily experience of our occupants through the features including:

Health- Focused Indoor Environments: Both properties maintain rigorous air and water quality standards. This includes property-wide smoking bans, use of non-hazardous cleaning products, and high-performance air filtration.

Both properties maintain rigorous air and water quality standards. This includes property-wide smoking bans, use of non-hazardous cleaning products, and high-performance air filtration. Active Amenities: On-site urban gardens, rooftop beehives, and a state-of-the-art end-of trip bike facility, the Interchange, supporting active commuters.

On-site urban gardens, rooftop beehives, and a state-of-the-art end-of trip bike facility, the Interchange, supporting active commuters. Tenant-Led Programming: Monthly fitness classes and quarterly mental health and nutrition education informed by the TD Centre Green Council.

Monthly fitness classes and quarterly mental health and nutrition education informed by the TD Centre Green Council. A Model for Modern Work: A focus on psychological wellbeing is integrated through nature-inspired design. This includes the TD Centre's management offices featuring living walls and 16 York's incorporation of biophilic elements specifically designed to reduce stress and improve mental health.

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) is a library of holistic evidence-based building and organizational strategies that, when implemented, can improve people's health and well-being. The WELL Standard contains over 100 features, which are evidence-based strategies.

For more information about the TD Centre's wellness performance and CF's ESG commitments, visit cadillacfairview.com/esg .

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages approximately 28 million square feet of leasable space at 52 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Media Contacts: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected]