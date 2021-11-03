Cadillac Fairview Invites Canadians to Rediscover that Holiday Feeling

Santa's back in town for photos! Plus other new and beloved CF holiday experiences including augmented reality activity and a live streamed Storytime with Santa are coming soon

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The most magical time of year is nearly here as Cadillac Fairview (CF) marks the return of its cherished holiday traditions and announces new innovative experiences at its 18 shopping centres nationwide. With safety at the forefront, the revamped holiday offerings feature dynamic in-person visits with Santa and live streamed Storytime with Santa, magical holiday decor, mini golf with a Canadian twist with Frozen Fairways, along with immersive augmented reality experiences all to support local charities.

"It's undeniable that this season is looking a little brighter than last, with many Canadians sharing early signs of optimism and excitement to embrace the magic of the holidays like never before," said Andrea Nickel, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Communications, Cadillac Fairview. "Each season, we take pride in transforming our shopping centres into holiday destinations with memorable experiences for guests of all ages. This year, we're thrilled to help our communities safely rediscover that holiday feeling filled with wonder, togetherness and hope."

Santa's Coming Back to Town!

Beginning November 3, CF Insiders will have early access to make reservations online to visit and take photos with Santa in person for both traditional Santa and Sensitive Santa experiences (arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families) at participating properties from November 19 to December 24. Sharing in the joy of the holiday season with those in need, proceeds from each $5 ticket will be donated to local charities.

Santa's log cabin is carefully designed with health and safety protocols in mind, including staggered bookings to allow for cleaning between each visit. Visitors will be asked COVID-19 pre-screening questions prior to participating and may be required to show proof of vaccination based on provincial regulations. In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, Santa, his helpers and guests will be physically distanced and required to wear masks at all times.

For families who want to experience a magical time with Santa from the comfort of their own home, CF is proud to host its second annual "CF Storytime with Santa" on each local property's Facebook Live channels. Over three sessions on December 4 and December 18, Santa will read holiday stories by Canadian authors, in both English and French, joined by special surprise guests.

Luminous and Immersive Tree-Lighting Experiences

This season, CF is launching Canada's first-ever augmented reality (AR) experiences. There are two experiences with the first being's CF Holiday AR Tree Decorator, an in-mall experience at six locations, bringing holiday spirit right to guests' smartphones. Hosted at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Markville, CF Rideau Centre, CF Polo Park, CF Chinook Centre and CF Carrefour Laval, visitors can personally adorn the trees with virtual, customized ornaments. For every ornament added to a tree, CF will make a donation to support a local charity. Visitors to these locations will also be treated to a magnificent tree-lighting display, including the country's tallest tree at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. On November 18, CF will light the 108-foot-tall tree at a private media celebration featuring a special guest.

The second AR experience, CF Holiday AR Magic Selfie, will offer guests a unique AR photo filter experience to help customers have some fun as they capture special holiday moments. This can be experienced from anywhere with extra special filters unlocked when visitors come to any CF shopping centre.

Introducing a New Holographic Fashion Show at CF Toronto Eaton Centre

CF is thrilled to announce the launch of Canada's first holographic fashion show at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Starting December 3, guests will have the unique opportunity to get inspired by the latest fashion trends, clothing and accessories presented through stunning 3D holograms in partnership with Portl. Models outfitted in the season's latest fashions will be beamed into three displays located throughout the shopping centre, giving guests a one-of-a-kind fashion experience.

Game on! Frozen Fairways Outdoor Experience Returns to CF

Following its inaugural appearance in 2020, Frozen Fairways will once again transform outdoor parking spaces into safe family fun at five CF properties. The interactive experience merges two popular sports, giving guests a hockey stick and puck instead of a golf club and ball to play a nine-hole game on artificial ice. Guests can pre-book spots at the following locations over five days between November 2021 and January 2022: CF Chinook Centre (November 17-21), CF Polo Park (November 27-December 1), CF Fairview Pointe Claire (December 10-15), CF Markville (December 21-28) and CF Sherway Gardens (January 2-9). Tickets are $5 per game with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Expanded Holiday Hours and New Services & Offerings

CF is introducing a selection of helpful services and offers at participating properties to offer flexibility and guidance to help Canadians safely and effectively plan their visit and support their holiday needs, including:

Extended holiday hours at CF Shopping Centres begin on November 22 . Holiday hours are listed at by property via www.cfshops.com

at CF Shopping Centres begin on . Holiday hours are listed at by property via www.cfshops.com CF Travelling stylists will be available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Sherway Gardens to offer helpful holiday style advice and tips, including where to find the items on their wish list.

will be available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Sherway Gardens to offer helpful holiday style advice and tips, including where to find the items on their wish list. Super Experiences are a special giveaway to thank guests for joining our Santa In Mall experience.

are a special giveaway to thank guests for joining our Santa In Mall experience. Music at CF to entertain and delight shoppers with live musical experiences.

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

