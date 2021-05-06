Cadillac Fairview Continues Investment in CF Fairview Pointe Claire and its Commitment to the West Island Community with Launch of new District Gourmand

- District Gourmand opens on April 1 with new retailers and restaurants opening throughout 2022 -

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the completion of its latest revitalization at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, which features enhancement of the centre's common areas, exterior facades, and transformation of the centre's food court - newly named the District Gourmand. The new District Gourmand is an upscale space, with an open concept contemporary design, allowing clients to showcase their brand and offerings in an exciting new environment. The space officially opened to the public on Thursday, April 1 and the dining hall will welcome eateries and restaurants throughout the month and into 2022.

"Today's announcement, along with the upcoming opening of the first Simons on the West Island, marks another significant milestone for CF Fairview Pointe Claire's ongoing reinvention," commented Jeroen Henrich, VP, Development, Cadillac Fairview. "Our multi-phased redevelopment program has been thoughtfully planned to enhance the overall property, expand its retail space and create a vibrant and space for the community."

Officially Welcoming the New District Gourmand

The new 30,000 sq. ft. District Gourmand will occupy the main level of the former Sears building, with the former food court being reimagined into new retail space to house Dollarama and Linen Chest.

"After many months of construction, we are excited to unveil the District Gourmand and welcome new food retailers and restaurants to the centre," said Laurent Bruneau, General Manager, CF Fairview Pointe Claire. "We have proudly served the West Island community for more than five decades, acting as a core connector and important gathering place for our shoppers, and we look forward to reconnecting the community with an elevated experience."

District Gourmand Eateries & Restaurants

A&W

Rock'N Deli

Souvlaki Bar

Manchu Wok

Thai Express

Koryo

Bento Sushi

Poulet Rouge

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Boustan (Coming in September)

Place Tevere (Coming in September)

Grillade Torino (Coming in September)

CF Fairview Pointe Claire's expanded dining offering will feature 17 new food retailers, as well as four dine-in restaurants, including three with exterior entrances and terraces offering outdoor seating, set to open later this year:

Tommy Café + Apéro is a neighborhood coffee shop and bar offering a wide selection of coffees, pastries, snacks and drinks — seven days a week. The new restaurant at CF Fairview Pointe Claire features a balanced blend of modern design, mid-century furniture and Victorian architecture. (June 2021)

Lucille's Oyster Dive has been serving up oysters and seafood classics since 2009. The trendy restaurant provides patrons with classics including lobster rolls, fish & chips, and its in-house, dry aged and charcoal grilled steaks have made this dive a destination for foodies.

Two additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.



Greener Dining

In alignment with Cadillac Fairview's national sustainability program, Green at Work, CF Fairview Pointe Claire is pleased to partner with Solucycle, a Quebec-based company offering an innovative solution for food waste management and recovery. Through Solucycle, and in combination with waste sorting stations offered in the District gourmand, food matter is sorted and collected from retailers throughout the centre converting it into biogas to be transformed into renewable natural gas following the principles of the circular economy.

La Maison Simons Coming Soon



The next phase of the overall redevelopment plan will introduce the first Simons location to the West Island in Spring 2022. Simons will move into the space formerly occupied by Sears located at the western end of the property on the second and third floors, with the ground-floor space being home to the new District Gourmand.

Amenities & Safety Precautions



To help consumers and retailers adapt to provincial occupancy guidelines, the centre introduced a range of digital tools and services including LiVE by CF , an all-in-one shopping app that provides guests with property-specific maps and icon-based navigation cues, including the location of hand sanitizing stations, to help plan the most efficient shopping routes. Recently, the centre introduced a capacity indicator where guests can access real-time capacity information via the centre's website to better plan their visits.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the centre has put in place a number of additional measures, including signage to support safe traffic flow and physical distancing, use of PPE, increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces, all in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

For more information including up to date details regarding retail and operating hours and safety protocols, please visit https://www.cfshops.com/fairview-pointe-claire.html .

