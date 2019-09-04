Cadillac Fairview Celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival

Traditional festival celebrated with mooncakes and a Lantern Pavilion at select CF shopping centres

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview is pleased to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival across several CF shopping centres this fall, bringing local communities together for one of Asia's most-recognized cultural holidays. From September 2nd to September 15th, select CF shopping centres will feature a variety of in-property activities to highlight this important cultural tradition.

Families and friends are invited to take in festivities at CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre in Metro Vancouver, along with CF Markville in the Greater Toronto Area. To mark the occasion, also known as the Harvest Moon Festival, special Lantern Pavilions will be installed, providing guests with a stunning backdrop of vibrant lanterns to capture the moment. The Lantern Pavilion will also be home to mooncakes and gift packaging featuring special lantern designs made exclusively for CF courtesy of Saint Germain Bakery, where guests can purchase this holiday delicacy often used for gifting during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

As part of an exclusive Cadillac Fairview and Alipay offer, Alipay users can receive an FX Rate exclusive to CF and a 50RMB discount when they spend 1200RMB for any purchase of a CF SHOP! card at participating CF shopping centres where Alipay is accepted.

What: Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations Where: CF Pacific Centre

701 W Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC





CF Richmond Centre

6551 No 3 Road

Richmond, BC





CF Markville

5000 Hwy 7 East

Markham, ON



When: September 2 – 15, 2019



Photo Op: Guests of all ages take in vibrant Lantern Pavilion installation at select CF shopping centres

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

For further information: Lara Banlaoi, Cadillac Fairview, 416-903-2135, lara.banlaoi@cadilacfairview.com; Meghan Edwards, North Strategic, 416-300-5720, meghan.edwards@northstrategic.com

Related Links

http://www.cadillacfairview.com

