Cadillac Fairview and Shindico Unveil New Master Plan Vision for CF Polo Park

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Cadillac Fairview (CF) along with its partner Shindico are pleased to announce a new Master Plan vision for CF Polo Park. The project includes the redevelopment of the former Canad Inns Stadium lands to create a new and engaging community hub in Winnipeg.

CF and Shindico have collaborated on a renewed Master Plan vision for CF Polo Park and the surrounding lands bounded by Portage Avenue, St. James Street, St. Matthews Avenue, and Empress Street. The Polo Park lands encompass 84 acres, including the vacant former Canad Inns Stadium, and the Master Plan vision will create a complete community including a mix of residential, amenity and retail uses, a range of new parks, open spaces, a combination of private and public streets, as well as pedestrian and cycling connections centred around CF Polo Park, the largest shopping centre in Manitoba.

The first phase of the Master Plan redevelopment will commence on the former Stadium Lands. CF and Shindico acquired the site over a decade ago and began engaging with stakeholders on the vision in 2018.

"For more than 60 years, the centre has proudly served as a second downtown to Winnipeg and our redevelopment plan extends our long-term vision to further expand the community," said Wayne Barwise, Executive Vice President, Development, Cadillac Fairview. "We are thrilled to be in a position today to share the plans and will be submitting an application to rezone the Polo Park lands in the coming weeks."

In addition to building out the Stadium Lands, the Master Plan includes adding residential and mixed-use density to the parking fields surrounding CF Polo Park.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a vibrant community around the most successful shopping centre in the Prairies. Shindico is excited to have attracted this significant investment in Winnipeg," said Sandy Shindleman, President of Shindico.

CF Polo Park was built in 1959 and is considered the first enclosed shopping centre in Canada. The Master Plan vision at CF Polo Park is a continuation of several exciting developments that have been implemented at the property over the past decade. Most recently, the former Sears location was renovated to include a flagship EQ3, and the former space occupied by Target was renovated to include a large format Winners/Homesense and a 24-7 InTouch campus.

"As we embark on the next phase of Polo Park, we continue to bring exciting new retailers to Winnipeg, and look forward to announcing some new first to market retailers in the coming months," continued Wayne Barwise.

