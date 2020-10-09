QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Québec Premier François Legault today announced the appointment of MNA for Vachon and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public Security Ian Lafrenière as Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration Nadine Girault assumes responsibility for the Laurentides region.

MNA for Mirabel Sylvie D'Amours previously assumed these duties.

"I would like to thank my colleague Sylvie D'Amours for her commitment to enhancing the quality of life of the Aboriginal peoples and concretely combating injustice and discrimination against them. I would also like to thank Ian Lafrenière for accepting this new mandate. I am convinced that he will be an ally appreciated by the Aboriginal peoples."

François Legault, Premier of Québec

