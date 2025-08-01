TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, launched AgeTech Insights at the Global Dementia Research + Innovation Showcase, its flagship event during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025. The novel hub will help drive Canadian innovation by mobilizing knowledge and sharing market intelligence in the aging and brain health sector.

Pictured left to right: Dr. Allison Sekuler, MPP Laura Smith, MPP Michelle Cooper, and CABHI Board Chair Joe Freedman at the Global Dementia Research + Innovation Showcase. Photo: Wade Muir. (CNW Group/Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation)

"AgeTech Insights shares critical knowledge with entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, ecosystem builders, and policymakers to gain a deeper understanding of the current technology trends among older persons in Canada and around the world," said Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist at CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education. "These insights will ensure innovations are designed to meet the needs of older persons while advancing economic growth, in line with demographic trends as they shift in our country."

As an innovation catalyst, CABHI supports innovators—scientists, researchers, clinicians, startup companies, and healthcare organizations—at all stages of their innovation journey. From helping early-career scientists and researchers join the innovation ecosystem through the CABHI Science Collaborative, to supporting innovators develop, test, and refine their solutions through the NextGen Support Package and Ignite, all the way to helping AgeTech companies with growth and scale through Fuel. AgeTech Insights will complement these efforts by identifying gaps, highlighting trends, and informing the development of age-inclusive solutions.

Canada is facing a historic demographic shift with nearly one in five Canadians over the age of 65, and that number is set to rise dramatically. This change is reshaping the country's economy and health systems, creating an urgent demand for innovation in aging and brain health. CABHI's AgeTech Insights is designed to help meet this demand.

The announcement took place during the Global Dementia Research + Innovation Showcase, attended by over 300 guests, including Michelle Cooper, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, Member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence, and Laura Smith, First Vice-Chair, Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Housing), Member of the Standing Committee on Government, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Thornhill.

AgeTech Insights will serve as a national and global knowledge hub to inform scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers on the needs of older persons while unlocking opportunities in the rapidly growing AgeTech market.

"Ontario-made research is driving our economy and improving lives across the province," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research and Excellence. "Our government is proud to support the Centre of Aging + Brain Health and commend their newest hub, AgeTech Insights, which will further advance discoveries at postsecondary and research institutions, leading to better, stronger brain health care for seniors in Ontario."

AgeTech Insights launched with its first market intelligence report, offering insights into technology use in Canadians aged 50+, shedding light on barriers and enablers, and informing innovators how to apply this intelligence to their work. CABHI will share insights from Canadians aged 50+ through reports and knowledge products in collaboration with national and international ecosystem partners. By tracking, analyzing, and disseminating global trends, AgeTech Insights will influence innovation design, uptake, and policy in Canada, positioning the country as a global AgeTech leader. Learn more about the first AgeTech Insights Report and other knowledge products online on CABHI's website.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation:

The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, was established in 2015 to support researchers, clinicians, and innovators, as they develop and adopt transformative innovations that improve the lives of older persons, including those impacted by dementia. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit, and government partners. Through its funding programs and tailored acceleration services, including access to diverse end-user groups, CABHI advances transformative aging and brain health innovations across Canada and the world. For more information, visit: www.cabhi.com.

About Baycrest:

At Baycrest, our vision is a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity. Baycrest is a global leader in aging and brain health innovation, with over 105 years of expertise in seniors' care and cutting-edge research. Baycrest has been Designated with Exemplary Status by Accreditation Canada, and drives industry-leading care and safety outcomes. As the home of the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) powered by Baycrest, the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Baycrest is at the forefront of dementia research. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest's training programs shape the future of care globally, while Baycrest Global Solutions extends its expertise to senior living and healthcare internationally. For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

SOURCE Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Media contact: Natasha Nacevski-Laird, Media Relations Specialist, Baycrest, [email protected]