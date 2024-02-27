OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) today launched an easy-to-use guide to help air travellers navigate the rules when they run into some of the most common problems, such as flight delays, cancellations, lost bags and getting bumped from a flight.

"Travelling can be complex, and the rules protecting air travellers are complicated. CAA is stepping up by providing Canadians with the information they need when things go wrong," says Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs for CAA National.

Luggage in airport terminal. (CNW Group/Canadian Automobile Association)

Canada has had federal rules governing air passenger rights for several years now, but they are complicated and long, running to over 60 pages. CAA's Air Passenger Help Guide provides a plain-language guide that answers questions about the most common flight disruptions in five clicks or less. Air travellers wondering what, if anything, the airlines owe them can consult our guide for help.

"CAA runs one of Canada's largest leisure-travel agencies and has been a strong advocate of strengthening passenger protections. CAA has been pushing the federal government to simplify the rules to make them easier to use," says Jack. "But until then, CAA's Air Passenger Help Guide will be there to help air travellers when something goes wrong."

According to a recent CAA survey, over six in ten (61%) Canadians say they or someone they know has experienced a flight disruption in the last two years.

As a strong advocate for the travelling public, CAA has also been pushing the government to live up to its commitment to publish statistics on airline performance on topics such as on-time or baggage loss, so Canadians can judge for themselves how everyone is doing. Over 80% of Canadians agree, saying they want more transparency through the publishing of statistics by the federal government and airlines.

CAA's Air Passenger Help Guide can be found at CAA.ca/AirPassengerHelpGuide. Travellers are encouraged to consult the guide the next time something goes wrong to find out the rules that apply to them.

The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,503 Canadians carried out from October 20 to 30, 2023. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2%.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA has been ranked among the most trusted brands for seven years in a row by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

