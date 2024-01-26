OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - To enhance road safety and promote active transportation, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) recently launched a public awareness campaign about the benefits of active transportation. The campaign will focus on enhanced personal safety, accessibility, and the health and well-being of all road users. It is supported by a combined investment of $85,000 from the federal government and the CAA.

Announced by Minister Fraser, and Ian Jack, CAA Vice President of Public Affairs, this project is focused on promoting and discussing the ins and outs of safely coexisting on roadways.

The campaign raises awareness of how to safely share the road, with the goal of better protecting vulnerable road users, such as cyclists. It also discusses proper safety tips for road users, helping people feel safer riding their bicycles and leading them to feeling more comfortable using active transportation options.

This investment contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and awareness activities. These activities help promote the benefits of active transportation and increase opportunities for Canadians to use it. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

Quotes

"This partnership exemplifies the collective responsibility we share towards ensuring the safety of Canadians. I'm proud that we're able to support this campaign that will make a significant impact across the country."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"CAA has been working to protect Vulnerable Road Users for decades, and believes in building better infrastructure and educating drivers and cyclists on how to safely share the road. CAA has tackled this sensitive topic by bringing everyone to the same table and encouraging road users to share the space. Our message is simple: Share the road and keep everyone safe."

Ian Jack, Vice President of Public Affairs

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is contributing $35,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for, healthier, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, helping ensure that all Canadians have the same opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

