QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, a general election will be called in 1,100-some Québec municipalities and 21 regional county municipalities (RCMs), which are listed in the appendix. The purpose of this election is to fill mayor, councillor of the municipality and RCM warden seats.

A few dates to remember:

Nomination period : September 19 to October 3 at 4:30 p.m.

: at Revision of the list of electors : between October 11 and 21 (dates vary from one municipality to another)

: (dates vary from one municipality to another) Voting at the office of the returning officer , in certain municipalities: October 24 , 27, 28 and 29 (dates and times vary from one municipality to another)

, in certain municipalities: , 27, 28 and 29 (dates and times vary from one municipality to another) Advance poll : Sunday, October 26 and, in some municipalities, Saturday, October 25

: and, in some municipalities, Polling day: November 2

On polling day, the number of polling stations ensures that a large number of electors can be accommodated efficiently.

Other voting options

In all municipalities, electors with reduced mobility and those unable to travel for health reasons can request that a voting team come to them. The mobile polling station will go to their domicile.

Some municipalities offer the option to vote by mail to electors who own a building (cottage, apartment building, etc.) or who occupy a business establishment in the municipality, but whose domicile is in another municipality.

In both cases, eligible electors must submit a request to the municipality's returning officer before the end of the revision of the list of electors.

Communication campaign

To support the municipalities, Élections Québec will launch a three-pronged communication campaign over the next few days to encourage voter turnout through messages raising awareness of the importance of voting. It will also list the essential conditions for voting, such as confirming one's entry on the list of electors. In addition, it will encourage the public to work during the election to support municipalities in their recruitment efforts.

Working for the election

Each municipality must fill several positions (in French) to ensure the smooth operation of the election. Anyone wanting to work for a municipal election must submit an application to the municipality's returning officer.

Control of election expenses

From Friday until polling places close on November 2, the Chief Electoral Officer will be applying the rules set out in the act to control election expenses in municipalities with a population of 5,000 or more. This control is meant to prevent the power of money from upsetting the balance of opportunities for candidates promoting their candidacy. In the interests of financial fairness, the act stipulates that the election expenses of candidates running for the same seat in a municipality be limited to the same amount. Therefore, any goods or services that are used during the election, that have a cost or a value on the market and that have a partisan effect must be paid for exclusively from the election fund of the political parties and authorized independent candidates, with the approval of their official agents.

General municipal elections in Québec

Since 2005, municipalities have held their general election at the same time. There are therefore 1,100-some separate elections taking place simultaneously.

Each municipality is responsible for holding its own election. The clerk or clerk treasurer generally acts as the returning officer.

Élections Québec supports municipalities in organizing their elections and informs the population to promote voter turnout. The Chief Electoral Officer oversees political financing and the control of election expenses, among other duties. The Chief Electoral Officer also acts as the public prosecutor if a criminal offence is committed under the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities .

. The Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation is responsible for the general application of the Act. Its responsibilities include promoting nominations (in French).

The last general municipal election was held on November 7, 2021 . The voter turnout was 38.7% across Québec, six percentage points less than the 2017 voter turnout, which was 44.8%. Turnout varies widely from one municipality to another, from less than 30% to over 80%.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

In addition to ensuring the smooth operation of provincial elections, Élections Québec supports municipalities in organizing their elections and ensures the application of the rules on political financing. The institution also acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

Schedule

List of RCMs whose warden is elected by

universal suffrage

Basques

Collines-de-l'Outaouais

Domaine-du-Roy

Golfe-du- Saint-Laurent

Granit

Haut-Saint-François

Haute-Gaspésie

Kamouraska

Manicouagan

Maria-Chapdelaine

Matapédia

Matawinie

Minganie

Montcalm

Papineau

Pays-d'en-Haut

Pontiac

Rocher-Percé

Témiscamingue

Témiscouata

Vallée-de-la- Gatineau

