QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - An advance polling day will be held across Québec on Sunday, October 26. In some municipalities, there will be another advance polling day just before, on Saturday, October 25. All polling stations will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some municipalities will also allow electors to vote at the office of the returning officer at certain times between October 24 and 29. Opening days and hours vary by municipality; electors can check with their municipality.

On Sunday, November 2, polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On that day, polling places can accommodate more electors, so voting may be quicker than at the advance poll, contrary to popular belief.

Usually, electors receive information documents about the election by mail. The Canada Post strike has disrupted the delivery of these documents; however, it is not necessary to have them in hand to vote.

Where do I vote?

Electors who have not received information at home must contact their municipality to find out the advance polling dates and the addresses of their polling places. Some municipalities provide this information on their website.

Required proof of identity

To vote, electors must present one of the following accepted pieces of identification: the health insurance card, the driver's licence, the Canadian passport, the Canadian Forces identification card, or the Certificate of Indian Status.

More than one ballot paper

In a municipal election, electors may have to fill out up to eight ballot papers.

In Québec municipalities divided into electoral districts, electors cast ballots for the position of councillor in their district and for the position of mayor. In Montréal, the seats up for election vary from one borough to another.

In municipalities whose territory is not divided for electoral purposes, electors vote for each councillor position as well as for the mayor. Generally, there are six councillors in these municipalities. In some municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants, there are four.

In some ten municipalities that are divided into wards, there may be more than one seat to be filled in each ward, in addition to the seat of mayor.

Some electors also vote for the regional county municipality (RCM) warden.

Seats may have been filled unopposed at the end of the nomination period. The list of candidates and seats up for election is available at www.electionsquebec.qc.ca/en/vote/candidates.

A pilot project to promote access to information

An information showcase pilot project allows electors in 52 municipalities to access information about local candidates. By answering a series of questions, candidates have equal space to introduce themselves and share their main ideas online.

This pilot project aims to increase electors' interest in municipal democracy by promoting access to quality information. For the list of participating municipalities and for more information about the other ongoing pilot projects, visit the Élections Québec website .

Voters in training: a program to engage the electors of tomorrow

For the municipal election, Élections Québec offers two free democracy education activities as part of its Voters in training program.

Nearly 700 staff members at elementary schools (third cycle), high schools and youth organizations have registered to hold an election simulation with young people by November 2. Élections Québec offers them various educational activities designed to help young people make an informed choice among the real candidates for the seat of mayor of their municipality.

In addition, for the first time, several municipalities will be setting up small polling stations for children, in collaboration with Élections Québec. Most participating municipalities will hold this activity only on November 2, on election day.

The results of the election simulations (in French) and the small polling stations (in French) will be released on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

In addition to ensuring the smooth operation of provincial elections, Élections Québec supports municipalities in organizing their elections and ensures the application of the rules on political financing. The institution also acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Service des relations avec les médias, Élections Québec, 418 644-3320 ou 1 888 870-3320, [email protected]