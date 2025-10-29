QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer Jean-François Blanchet encourages electors to vote in large numbers on Sunday, November 2. Polling places will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. across Québec.

The Canada Post strike disrupted the delivery of documents electors usually receive by mail. However, it is not necessary to have them in hand to vote.

To find out where to vote, electors who have not received information to their door should contact their municipality. Some municipalities provide this information on their website.

Required proof of identity

To vote, electors must present one of the following pieces of identification: health insurance card, driver's licence, Canadian passport, Canadian Forces identification card or Certificate of Indian Status.

Four hours to vote

On election day, employers must allow their employees who have the right to vote to go to the polls. Employees who so request must be given at least four hours to vote between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., while the polling stations are open.

Results

Each municipality is responsible for publishing the voting results. The municipality's returning officer can send these results so that they are posted on Élections Québec's website once all the ballot papers have been counted. Results can be published on election night or in the next few days.

Visit the small polling station with your children

For the first time, several municipalities will be setting up small polling stations for children, in collaboration with Élections Québec. In the 100-some participating municipalities, children will be able to enjoy a fun, hands-on experience of democracy by accompanying their parents to the polling station. They can answer the question "What do you like most about your municipality?" by selecting one of four possible answers:

a) Parks

b) Sports facilities

c) Libraries

d) Activities

The small polling stations are designed to stimulate family discussion and interest in voting and democracy. The results of the small polling stations will be posted on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

Municipal services are speaking to you--literally!

Élections Québec has disseminated original content featuring various municipal locations and objects to capture the attention of electors and encourage them to exercise their right to vote:

It produced a televised advertisement that can be viewed on the Élections Québec YouTube page.

It held a round table on municipal elections in collaboration with Urbania, in which Farnell Morisset, Anne-Lovely Étienne and Lambert Drainville recall their first experiences as citizens, among others.

It shot a hidden-camera video featuring Michelle Desrochers, which is posted on its Instagram account.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

In addition to ensuring the smooth operation of provincial elections, Élections Québec supports municipalities in organizing their elections and ensures the application of the rules on political financing. The institution also acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Service des relations avec les médias, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]