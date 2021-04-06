Business Intelligence Group Recognizes TD for AI-Powered Customer Innovations

TD receives Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for supporting customers' financial well-being through innovation and AI

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) has been honoured with a 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, a program established by the Business Intelligence Group that recognizes organizations, products and people who are using artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems. TD was awarded in the Product category under Intelligent Agent, for the AI-powered digital experiences recently launched within the Bank's mobile app that are providing users with a more personalized experience based on their past behaviour and transactions.

"Our goal is always to deliver more personalized digital experiences to our customers that are tailored to their needs," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD. "This award reflects the passion and enthusiasm of our teams who are focused on meeting the evolving needs of our customers in an increasingly digital world."

In November 2020, TD launched digital nudges within the Canadian mobile app that use artificial intelligence powered by Layer 6, the AI division of TD, to send proactive insights to select TD customers who were identified as being able to benefit from low balance prediction and alerts to upcoming payments. These nudges were developed to help customers proactively manage their spending.

The Business Intelligence Group recognizes talent and performance in the business world. The organization cites their proprietary and unique scoring system as selectively measuring performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

"We are proud to name TD as a winner in our Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Our judges recognized that TD was using AI to improve the lives of their customers."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on January 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Lisa Bodnar, [email protected], 647-688-4547

Related Links

https://www.td.com

