Bumbling Burglars, Family Chaos and Extra-Tall Elves: Canadians' Must-Watch Holiday Movies are Home Alone, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Elf

Latest Survey from Cineplex Finds Holiday Movies are a Much-Loved Tradition for Canadians

Plus, Most Anticipated Movies for the 2022 Holiday Season and

The People Have Spoken: Is Die Hard a Holiday Movie?

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – As the cold weather rolls in across the country, Canadians are cozying up and getting into the festive spirit – including the time-honoured tradition of watching holiday movies. According to a new surveyi by Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company and experts in movie-going trends and habits, over two-thirds of Canadians (67 per cent) watch movies as part of their holiday traditions. The survey also found that 72 per cent of Canadians have enjoyed a movie at the theatre on Christmas Day, with 70 per cent visiting one on New Year's Day.

The survey also settled the age-old debate once and for all – is Die Hard is a holiday movie? Apparently not, as only about a third of Canadians (36 per cent) consider John McClaine a holiday hero!

The country's most beloved holiday movies are the nostalgia-filled classic Home Alone, the outrageously funny National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and the charming and sentimental comedy, Elf. While there were regional differences in Canadians' top three must-watch holiday movies, Home Alone was number one on the list in all provinces across Canada!



1st Favourite Holiday Movie 2nd Favourite Holiday Movie 3rd Favourite Holiday Movie British

Columbia TIE: Home Alone, Elf, A Christmas Carol Alberta Home Alone Elf The Grinch Saskatchewan Home Alone The Grinch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Manitoba Home Alone National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation A Christmas Story Ontario Home Alone TIE: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf Quebec Home Alone Miracle on 34th Street National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation New Brunswick Home Alone Elf The Polar Express Nova Scotia Home Alone TIE: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Grinch

The magic of the movies holds a special place in Canadians' holiday traditions. This holiday season, movie lovers can look forward to a fantastic lineup of films at their local theatre. Canadians' most anticipated movies to catch in theatres are Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, tied for the top spot, followed by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Those who want to cozy up with a cup of cocoa and catch a festive flick at home can also find a selection of holiday classics on the Cineplex Store.

Still looking for that certain something for that certain someone? The Cineplex Holiday Gift Bundle is the perfect gift for movie buffs. All Cineplex gift card purchases of $50 or more bought before December 31, 2022, will receive a Holiday Gift Bundle coupon book that includes a free general admission and two free popcorns, amongst other festive treats.

Cineplex has also introduced a new gift for the ultimate movie-lovers in your life – the CineClub membership, now available as a gifting option on CineClub.ca. For just $9.99 a month, members receive one regular admission ticket with no expiration date, discounts on subsequent movie tickets, 20 per cent off concession purchases and more benefits and discounts across Cineplex theatres, the Cineplex Store, Playdium and The Rec Room.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

______________________________

i These are findings from a study conducted through The Logit Group's opt-in online consumer panel network, from November 16-28, 2022. For the survey, a sample of 2,000 Canadian consumers (ages 18 and older) was interviewed online. The data were weighted to the Canadian population data by region, gender, and age. The precision of online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.5%.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Judy Lung, Director, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]