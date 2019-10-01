BULLETPROOF USA Appoints Gus Fritschie Vice President, IT Security Solutions Development & Delivery

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Gus Fritschie, former Vice President with SeNet International Corporation ("SeNet"), has been appointed Vice President, IT Security Solutions Development & Delivery in the USA with BULLETPROOF, a GLI company. The appointment follows the GLI Group's (GLI®) 2019 acquisition of SeNet.

"We are extremely pleased to officially welcome Gus to the Bulletproof team," said Jeff Shaw, COO of Bulletproof. "His experience and expertise will be an invaluable resource for our customers throughout North America and beyond."

Fritschie has been involved in information security since 2000. For the past eight years, his primary focus has been on supporting many clients across the gaming spectrum from iGaming operators, land-based casinos, gaming manufacturer, lotteries, tribal gaming, and daily fantasy sports.

"Since joining SeNet approximately 15 years ago, I have personally observed the world-class capabilities of the GLI Group, and I am thrilled to join the Bulletproof USA team. Together, we have the combined capabilities to solve all security challenges for our clients," remarked Gus Fritschie.

Fritschie has performed research into the security of online gaming and has presented his findings at security conferences such as DefCon 2011 & 2017, HackerCon 2011, DerbyCon 2012, iGaming North America 2015, and NASPL 2015, 2016, 2017. He has also presented to numerous government agencies on a wide variety of information security topics and written articles discussing the need for security in online gaming for publications such as Global Gaming Business.

In his new role with Bulletproof USA, Fritschie will lead the company's IT security and delivery team to meet the growing needs of the business.

About Bulletproof™, a GLI Company

Founded in Fredericton, NB, in 2000, Bulletproof has more than 18 years in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company now also has offices in Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Austin, Las Vegas, Fairfax, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Today, users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people from 24/7 threat monitoring to employee training and emergency incident response. Recently named 2019 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with nine gold competencies. We look at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others can't.

For more information on Bulletproof, visit bulletproofsi.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

