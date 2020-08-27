BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company, wins coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Learning category

Bulletproof Academy combines world-class courses with leading-edge eLearning technology to deliver custom training solutions. They understand the needs of the gaming industry, the needs of companies when it comes to managing eLearning, and the needs of eLearning students. That knowledge combination delivers maximum ROI for organizations.

"We partnered with GLI University® to review each stage of the course's development to ensure we captured market needs and delivered accurate, relevant, fun, and an engaging course for our customers," said Bulletproof's VP of Learning Services, Darryl Esau.

Bulletproof Academy's Sports Betting Basics coaches participants on the basic elements of sports betting, its complexities and challenges. Through gamification, learners are invited to practice the desired behavioral outcomes within the learning experience itself.

"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."

"The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is a preeminent research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 20 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations. The Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The program attracts entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company:

BULLETPROOF is headquartered in Canada with offices in Austin, Las Vegas, and Fairfax, USA as well as South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Technology is inextricable to the way modern gaming organizations operate - which spells both challenges and opportunities in such a highly-regulated industry. BULLETPROOF works with top gaming and lottery organizations in Canada, the United States and across the world. They leverage their extensive industry experience and IT know-how to help lotteries, U.S. Tribal organizations, operators, suppliers, and regulators reduce risk and improve their processes, systems, education and business infrastructure.

Bulletproof's Learning Services division was formed in 2009; quickly growing from Certified Instructor-Led Training to Custom eLearning Development and Learning Management System Administration. As developers of custom digital learning content for globally recognized Fortune 500 companies, the Bulletproof Academy team understands the needs of organizations when it comes to managing eLearning as well as the needs of eLearning students.

Named 2020 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft in both 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with 11 gold competencies.

For more information on Bulletproof Academy, visit bulletproofacademy.ca or join them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

