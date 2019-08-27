BULLETPROOF™, a GLI Company Launches Bulletproof Academy

FREDERICTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF™, a GLI Company has announced the launch of Bulletproof Academy (www.bulletproofacademy.ca) in conjunction with the global leader in corporate learning, Skillsoft. Bulletproof Academy is a powerful learning management framework that combines world-class courses with leading-edge eLearning technology to provide medium and enterprise organizations with customized eLearning programs that drive business outcomes and help people meet their full potential.

Experienced success coaches work in close partnership with clients' HR teams to help them create their own unique portfolio of custom-tailored online curricula, beginning with Skillsoft's 165,000-title library of world-class e-Learning content. Users access this unique custom-curated e-Learning content through a dedicated, user-friendly, and custom-branded online portal where they may also consolidate their own in-house content.

"The solution goes beyond affordable 24/7 on-demand course access," explains Darryl Esau, Bulletproof's VP of Learning Services. Many eLearning programs fail because they weren't set up for success in the first place. Our powerful framework provides monitoring and reporting and on-going support including a dedicated Success Manager to help our clients achieve optimal onboarding, adoption, and deployment results. That's something a lot of LMS providers don't do. Creating the best conditions for learning success translates to a superior learning experience and maximum ROI for our clients."

Organizations have the option to choose between two bundles of eLearning to meet their specific requirements. The Bulletproof Select 300 Bundle includes content titles from IT, Business Skills and Productivity & Collaboration libraries while the Compliance Bundle includes topics from legal and ethics to workplace safety training.

"As a global leader in corporate learning, Skillsoft is trusted by the world's leading organizations, including 65% of the Fortune 500. We are thrilled to partner with Bulletproof to launch Bulletproof Academy, providing both the most extensive eLearning catalog and the best user experience platform!" said Ms. Gwenn Lazar, Senior Director, Global Partner Programs, Skillsoft.

About Bulletproof™, a GLI Company

Founded in Fredericton, NB in 2000, Bulletproof's ultimate goal is to reduce complexity for organizations of all sizes—including those with massive amounts of data, those subject to regulations and extensive compliance requirements, those managing remote workforces, and more—by empowering them to use technology more effectively with security at the forefront. The company now has offices in Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Bulletproof's Learning Services division was formed in 2009; quickly growing from Certified Instructor-Led Training to Custom eLearning Development and Learning Management System Administration. As developers of custom digital learning content for globally recognized Fortune 500 companies, the Bulletproof Academy team understands the needs of organizations when it comes to managing eLearning as well as the needs of eLearning students. Bulletproof was named a 2019 Learning! 100 Award winner for excellence in collaboration for its Customer E-learning Services (http://www.2elearning.com/2019-learning-100-awards-revealed/).

Learn more at www.bulletproofsi.com

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft is a global leader in corporate learning, delivering beautiful technology and engaging content that drives business impact for modern enterprises. Skillsoft comprises three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform and the SumTotal suite for Human Capital Management. Skillsoft is trusted by thousands of the world's leading organizations, including 65 percent of the Fortune 500.

Learn more at skillsoft.com.

