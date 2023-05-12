Bulletproof's Steven Burns Wins The Highest Rotary Recognition, The Paul Harris Award, for Outstanding Community Leadership

FREDERICTON, NB, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bulletproof's President and COO, Steven Burns, was awarded last night with the highest honour of Rotary recognition for Service Above Self: The Paul Harris Award. Steven Burns was recognized, along with nine other outstanding community leaders, during the Rotary Clubs of Fredericton Century of Service Gala yesterday at The Fredericton Inn. This honour was accompanied by a significant donation in the recipient's name to Rotary International, supporting worldwide programs.

Steven Burns, President & COO of Bulletproof accepts the Paul Harris Award on May 11, 2023. (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company)

"To highlight our 100 years of Rotary service to the Fredericton/Oromocto area, and our emergence from the Covid doldrums, we wanted to celebrate 10 outstanding non-Rotarians who have embodied Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self". We polled all Rotarians for nominations and received dozens of nominations, all deserving. Our Selection Committee has been extremely impressed with the level of volunteer service alive in our community as exemplified by tonight's 10 Paul Harris Fellowship recipients," said Brian Dingle, Chair of the Paul Harris Fellowship Selection Committee.

Steven Burns has been involved in many volunteer and fundraising activities for local food banks, youth mental health, and women in transition. Working with many volunteer committees, he has helped raise over three million dollars for local charities including Housing First, Liberty Lane, The Chalmers Foundation, and the Fredericton Community Foundation (Sara Burns Forever Fund).

He and nine others helped set a world record for consecutive hours of curling and raised $350 thousand for youth mental health; he lived on top of a transport truck for a week in support of local food banks; and he walked from Edmundston to Fredericton in support of women in transition—but he is most proud of his work in memory of his late wife, Sara Burns, raising close to one million dollars in her memory through local events.

"I'm honoured to be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and feel privileged to stand alongside these nine outstanding community leaders," Steven Burns said. "I've always been committed to contributing to my local community and driven to inspire others to do the same. I'm grateful to work for a company [Bulletproof] where our spirit of corporate social responsibility is at the heart of what we believe in as a company, and we will always empower our employees to engage and support initiatives that matter most to them."

The award is named after Paul Harris who founded Rotary in Chicago in 1905 and was the first president of Rotary International, the worldwide organization. In 1957, the idea of the Paul Harris Fellow award was first proposed. Soon after, the distinctive lapel pin and certificate became highly respected symbols of a substantial service-above-self commitment. Many notable figures have been named Paul Harris Fellows including U.S. President Jimmy Carter, astronaut James Lovell, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

About Rotary International

The Rotary Foundation is a not-for-profit with a mission to support the efforts of Rotary International and is made possible by voluntary contributions from Rotarians and friends of the Foundation. Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million people who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe and in local communities. They provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Their 46,000+ clubs work together to: promote peace, fight disease, protect the environment, support education, grow local economies, etc.

About Bulletproof

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the US and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of technology, security, and compliance expertise, protecting its clients' most valuable assets. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents, trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Bulletproof's work in the security space has been recognized nationally and globally with Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021, four Microsoft Canada Impact Award wins [2019 to present], and Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status for Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, our end-to-end MXDR security service for Microsoft-powered organizations. Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner with Security and Modern Work Designations, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization holder.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

For further information: Media Contact: Mary Jo McLean, Marketing Optimization Manager, E: [email protected], P: 910.650.5371