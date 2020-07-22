Bulletproof recognized as the winner of the 2020 Microsoft Canada Modern Workplace IMPACT Award

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 18 categories on July 22, 2020 at the first-ever virtual Microsoft Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are honoured to recognize Bulletproof for the Modern Workplace Award at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "Even throughout a challenging year, Bulletproof has proven to be an outstanding partner committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more."

About Bulletproof:

Founded in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 2000, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company now also has offices in Moncton, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Austin, Las Vegas, Fairfax, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data, and people. Named Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada in 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with eleven gold competencies. Bulletproof looks at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity, enablement, and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others simply can't.

About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Microsoft Inspire provides partners with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

