BULLETPROOF Recognized as 2019 Learning! 100 Award Winner

FREDERICTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF, a GLI Company, has been named a 2019 Learning! 100 Award winner for excellence in collaboration for its Customer E-learning Services. Other honourees include Amazon and Salesforce.

In all, Elearning! Media Group recognized 50 elite public- and private-sector organizations for excellence in learning innovation, collaboration and business performance. Recipients were vetted from hundreds of applications.

"Elearning! Magazine is honored to celebrate excellence in learning," says Catherine Upton, group publisher, Elearning! Magazine. "Despite rapidly shifting needs across the workforce, technologies and investments, these organizations continue to inspire us with their innovation, learning cultures and business outcomes. Congratulations to all the Learning! 100, past and present."

All submissions are evaluated based on three sets of criteria: Darden School's Learning Culture Index, Collaborative Strategies' Innovation & Collaboration Ratings, and overall organizational performance.

"This award recognizes our team's continued hard work and dedication to providing world-class eLearning solutions to our clients," says Bulletproof's VP of Learning Services, Darryl Esau. "Our goal is to collaborate with our clients to create the best conditions for learning success within their organizations by providing both a superior learner experience and maximum ROI. We are very proud to have this effort acknowledged through the Learning! 100 Awards."

About Bulletproof™, a GLI Company

Founded in Fredericton, NB in 2000, Bulletproof's ultimate goal is to reduce complexity for organizations of all sizes—including those with massive amounts of data, those subject to regulations and extensive compliance requirements, those managing remote workforces, and more—by empowering them to use technology more effectively with security at the forefront. The company now has offices in Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Bulletproof's Learning Services division was formed in 2009; quickly growing from Certified Instructor-Led Training to Custom eLearning Development. As developers of custom digital learning content and Learning Management System Administration for globally recognized Fortune 500 companies, the Bulletproof team understands the needs of organizations when it comes to managing eLearning as well as the needs of eLearning students.

Learn more at www.bulletproofacademy.ca or join us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

