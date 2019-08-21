BULLETPROOF named CyberSecure Canada Accredited Certification Body

FREDERICTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF is one of just a handful of companies nationally to qualify as a CyberSecure Canada accredited Certification Body. Announced last week, CyberSecure Canada is a new federal cyber certification program that aims to raise the cyber security baseline among Canadian small and medium-sized businesses, increase consumer confidence in the digital economy, promote international standardization and better position SMBs to compete globally.

"It's huge that the Government of Canada is showing leadership and actively supporting this important initiative now to secure our nation's business landscape," says Bulletproof's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Shaw. "The threats aren't going away and are amplifying year over year. It's important that business takes the initiative to actively protect their client data, intellectual property and revenue streams."

According to StaySafeOnline.org, 71% of data breaches happen to small businesses and nearly half of all small businesses have been the victim of a cyberattack. Although the CyberSecure Canada Program is targeted towards small and medium size business due to the scarcity in IT resources and funding combined with the increase in cyber attacks, enterprise-sized companies are also eligible for the certification program. Once certified, businesses can identify as CyberSecure Canada certified by displaying the federal government issued Certification Mark.

As Canada's national accreditation body, SCC rigorously assesses the experts who certify organizations.

"Bulletproof is pleased to be on the ground early as a CyberSecure Canada accredited Certification Body," says Shaw. "We've been involved in this evolving program from the beginning and are here to help Canadian businesses keep on track with important security threat and risk mitigation countermeasures that help protect our whole country's economy."

CyberSecure Canada is a collaboration between Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Businesses interested in being certified can visit the CyberSecure Canada website to learn more.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof has more than 18 years in IT security. We've expanded from Fredericton to Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people from 24/7 threat monitoring to employee training and emergency incident response.

For more information visit www.bulletproofsi.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

For further information: Media Contact: Athea Costello, Digital Marketer, Bulletproof, A GLI Company, E: athea.costello@bulletproofsi.com, P: 902.210.4621

Related Links

www.bulletproofsi.com

