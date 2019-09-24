BULLETPROOF launches new security service powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel

Bulletproof 365 Enterprise is Now Available

FREDERICTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - BULLETPROOF, a GLI company is proud to announce the release of Bulletproof 365 Enterprise (B365E), end-to-end intelligent security powered by Microsoft 365 and Azure Sentinel. Announced as generally available today, Azure Sentinel is Microsoft's new cloud-native security information and event manager (SIEM) platform that uses built-in AI to help analyze large volumes of data across an enterprise—fast.

B365E is a comprehensive managed service for Microsoft-powered organizations that bridges the gap in cybersecurity tools, skills and capacity. It provides organizations with seamless, enterprise-grade security in one cost-effective package with no long-term commitment.

"With the rise in cybersecurity threats, organizations have invested in numerous security programs including firewalls, IDS Intrusion Prevention Detection Systems and SIEM systems," said Andrew Jefferies, VP, Security Services at Bulletproof. "For IT departments that were already stretched, adding these additional programs and the corresponding data has increased their already overloaded agendas. There is often little room left in the budget for new headcount, but the IT team needs help. B365E is designed to help support the security of the business, take on the daily monitoring and prioritization of alerts and notifications, and give time back to the IT team so they can focus on more high-value work."

Bulletproof 365 Enterprise includes:

Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft's Advanced Threat Protection

Advanced Identity Protection

Automatic threat containment

Proactive threat protection

24/7 Responsive security alerting and monitoring

Controlled data

Cybersecurity experts to free up your IT team

Employee Security Awareness training and enablement

"Earlier this year, we were awarded the 2019 Microsoft Canada Modern Workplace Innovation Partner of the Year IMPACT Award for our SMB offering, Bulletproof 365," said Trevor Flynn, VP, Managed Services at Bulletproof. "With B365E, we are extending the offering to mid-to-enterprise customers that can benefit from the security pedigree of Bulletproof combined with optimized use of the Microsoft suite of products. We remain committed to helping organizations focus on their core business."

About Bulletproof

Founded in Fredericton, NB, in 2000, BULLETPROOF has more than 18 years in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company now also has offices in Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Austin, Las Vegas, Fairfax, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Today, users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people from 24/7 threat monitoring to employee training and emergency incident response. Recently named 2019 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with nine gold competencies: Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Small & Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Messaging, Application Development, Collaboration and Content, Datacenter, Windows and Devices, and Enterprise Mobility Management.

Our track record includes migrating more than 100,000 users to Office 365 and 20 million-plus files to SharePoint Online. We look at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others can't.

For more information on Bulletproof visit bulletproofsi.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

For further information: Media Contact: Stacey Black, Director of Marketing & Communications, Bulletproof, A GLI company, E: Stacey.black@bulletproofsi.com, P: 902.292.0432

Related Links

www.bulletproofsi.com

