Built Green Canada Announces Winners in Inaugural Maverick Awards

EDMONTON, AB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In conjunction with title sponsor, BC Housing, Built Green Canada announces winners in their inaugural Maverick Awards. Out of entries from BC through to Ontario, just three winners are recognized: for Ambassadorship, Innovation, and Transformational. These awards don't culminate in an event—rather, marketing communications will roll out, including a series of assets about the winners that will inform the campaign. All this to spotlight sustainability in the built environment and the leaders behind it.

The Ambassador Maverick award, sponsored by Excel Homes, goes to Kelly Williams at Sterling Homes Edmonton: recognizing leadership in advancing sustainable building. Kelly championed company-wide adoption of the BUILT GREEN® third-party certification programs, while rallying trades and suppliers for full activation, driving Sterling to become the next generation of sustainable production builders.

For their Orion build in Calgary's Lumino Park, Kanas Corporation wins the Innovation Maverick award, sponsored by Heidelberg Materials: recognizing creativity in advancing sustainable building. Orion is the tallest ICF building in Western Canada, and certified BUILT GREEN® Platinum, with a state-of-the-art cogeneration system providing 534 KW of electricity to the development.

And the Transformational Maverick award, sponsored by Travelers Insurance, is presented to Major Homes in Greater Vancouver: recognizing the significant impact of their sustainability practices. Originally a traditional builder, Major Homes underwent a fundamental evolution, guided by the BUILT GREEN® program, to become a leading energy and sustainability focused builder, and a catalyst to the custom home building sector.

"Every day, we work alongside builders, renovators, restorers, and developers and see remarkable leadership in sustainable building: in what is still a burgeoning sector of the industry," says Built Green Canada's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Christenson. "Our three winners embody our mission to progress industry toward more holistic sustainable building practices—these are our trailblazers."

The Maverick Awards are another step forward in Built Green Canada's mission to progress sustainability practices and recognize leadership. Originating 21 years ago, Built Green formed when builders wanted a means to progress and showcase their sustainability efforts through rigorous, relevant, and practical third-party certification programs—voluntarily choosing to do more than building code. From this, they created the non-profit organization, Built Green Canada, with founding member, Jayman BUILT, in collaboration with the Canadian Home Builders' Association, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Alberta Research Council, Natural Resources Canada, Climate Change Central, and other key stakeholders. Today, their certification programs address pathways towards energy efficiency as well as improvements in seven other critical areas of sustainable building.

The Mavericks were judged by industry experts chosen to bring their extensive knowledge to the process, while their diversity in experience and geographic markets brought unique perspectives to the panel.

Built Green Canada is a national, non-profit organization working with builders interested in responsible sustainability practices in the residential building sector. The organization offers programs for single family (including Net Zero Energy+), single family renovations and restorations, high density (including multi-storey, residential tower, and mixed-use), high density renovation projects, with both a communities program and small commercial program in pilot. Since 2003, builders have worked with the organization to complete over 50,185 BUILT GREEN® certified projects in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario (as at December 31, 2023).

