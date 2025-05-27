Built Green Launches its Schools' Program Pilot

Renfrew Educational Services continues innovating as the first to enrol

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite Canadians increasing anxiety about the cost of living, political uncertainty and job insecurity, sustainability is increasingly prevalent in the country, propelled by consumer demand and government programs and initiatives. Industry requests over the last few years have resulted in the development of Built Green Canada's Schools' program launch, alongside announcing its first enrolment, courtesy of Renfrew Educational Services.

Now more than ever, healthy buildings have become a priority, and there is growing awareness that a sustainably built building is a healthier place to occupy. On average, Canadian children spend six hours a day in school. Beyond the health of the school, its environment affects student behaviour and considers the physical, psychological and social surroundings—important considerations for the overall health of the child.

Renfrew Educational Services is a designated Special Education School in the province of Alberta who has welcomed families and children with significant disabilities, including diagnoses such as Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Global Development Delays. Renfrew provides unique and innovative programs, services, spaces, technology and equipment. Their interest in having spaces that offer state-of-the art Mind and Movement Rooms, places to accommodate their service dog, and the intersection of creating an environment of wellbeing in a built structure, drove Renfrew's interest in the health of a school building.

"We're committed to creating optimal school environments for our students. Part of that is the physical bones of the school, but it extends beyond that. Built Green's Schools' program offers flexibility in areas such as occupant wellness, a section devoted to the wellness of future building occupants and how they interact with and enjoy their space," says Renfrew Educational Services Founder and Executive Director, Janice McTighe.

Built Green Canada is encouraging government and industry to participate in the program during this pilot phase. The organization is looking for input from those on the ground. Across all 10 of the country's provinces and its three territories, climate change is integrated into the curriculum from elementary to high school. The path forward has extended beyond the curriculum to the bricks and mortar of the schools being built with key sustainability concepts in mind. This provides the opportunity to move the curriculum to active learning and experiential education onsite.

"Built Green is particularly excited to see the schools' pilot launch, especially given we're working alongside Renfrew Educational Services to support the incredible work they do. For us, its an indirect way to reach the students on the importance of living more sustainably," says Built Green Canada's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Christenson.

The framework of the schools' program takes a holistic approach to development, consistent with Built Green's other third-party certified programs, and focuses on the optimization of health, resiliency, lifecycle sustainability, greenhouse and carbon emissions, green spaces, resource consumption and organizational practices.

The BUILT GREEN® program may especially appeal to schools that are smaller and / or rural and / or special needs.

"We're thrilled to see Renfrew Educational Services choose to certify through Built Green Canada's Schools' Program: it puts the students first, focusing on building system efficiency and occupant wellness," says Entuitive Sustainable Buildings + Climate Action Team Lead Leanne Conrad.

Thank you to those that contributed to the development of the school's program, including Entuitive, Enerspec Energy Consulting, Introba, Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning, Remedy Energy Services, SMP Engineering, and Built Green's Technical Standards Committee.

Built Green Canada is an industry-driven, not for profit organization committed to working with builders interested in responsible sustainability practices in the residential building sector. The organization began in 2003, and since then builders have worked with us to complete 53,884 BUILT GREEN® certified single family, MURB, renovations, and high density (including multi-storey, residential tower, mixed-use and renovations) projects, small commercial, as well as three community certifications, represented in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario (as at December 31, 2024)

Renfrew Educational Services is a registered Canadian charity and designated Special Education School in the province of Alberta. Since 1974, they've welcomed families and children with significant disabilities, including diagnoses such as Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Global Development Delays. What began as a modest community kindergarten has grown into a world-class educational leader serving some 550 children each year across four school locations. Thousands more children in Calgary and area also benefit from Renfrew's services offered to school boards, organizations, First Nations and families in the community.

