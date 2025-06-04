Built Green Canada Declares June 4 National Green Building Day - Calling for Municipality and Industry Support

Join us in recognizing those building more sustainably, leading the way forward

EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In conjunction with National Environment Week, Built Green Canada encourages the building sector and municipalities to recognize the first Wednesday of June (June 4) National Green Building Day. The intention is to raise awareness and support for sustainable building practices—recognizing industry leaders already doing so and encouraging others who aren't as far along in their journey.

Built Green Canada celebrates those building more sustainably and encourages others in the industry, including trades, consultants, contractors and the media that profile them, as well as municipalities, to recognize those building beyond code.

For sustainable builders, and those supporting them, this is an opportunity to spotlight your efforts and how these benefit your homebuyers and the environment, while also setting a standard that helps progress industry. Your leadership deserves recognition.

For those municipalities committed to encouraging more sustainable communities, this is an occasion to recognize your local leaders and strengthen your relationship with them. We encourage you to highlight builders in your region who voluntarily build beyond code.

Ways You Can Recognize the Day:

Brag about what you're doing in sustainable building through your website and socials using hashtag or just celebrate the environment and include: #NationalGreenBuildingDay and our handle, @BuiltGreenCanada. Consider using the attached graphic. Feature those in your community who are building beyond code requirements and certifying through a third party. Feature those in your office who are promoting sustainable building practices and / or sustainability practices your office employs. Email your colleagues and network about your work and / or those in your community building sustainably. Consider doing National Environment Week programming and / or socials' posts—perhaps attend an event!

"We are spotlighting the incredible work industry is doing to create healthier, more sustainable built environments. A special shout out to the BUILT GREEN® builders, who certify their builds through our holistic, third-party building programs: a made-in-Canada solution to building more responsibly. They are leaders who are voluntarily building beyond building code—focused on energy performance as well as water, waste, GHG emission reductions, indoor air quality, the improvement of home durability, and more," says Built Green's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Christenson. She continues, "Regardless of which programs you're working through, today is a day to recognize the cumulative impact industry is realizing through sustainable building practices."

One of the most overlooked benefits of sustainable building is resiliency. As Canadians face the impact of natural disasters and the resulting devastation to homes and communities, industry is developing ways to safeguard their homes. There are measures builders and homeowners can take to prepare. Built Green encourages the integration of measures like impact and wind resistance, flooding measures, FireSmart practices and materials, emergency power supply and resiliency planning—all to future-proof builds.

Built Green Canada is a non-profit organization that provides programs for single family, high density, renovations, restorations, communities, small commercial, and schools—each BUILT GREEN® program opens another door for industry committed to sustainability and the verification that comes with third-party certification. The organization began in 2003, and has grown its representation to include Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. Builders have completed over 53,884 BUILT GREEN® certified single family, multi-family, and high density homes, alongside communities and small commercial builds (as at December 31, 2024).

SOURCE Built Green Canada

Media Contact: Jenifer Christenson, [email protected], 1-855-485-0920