The Government of Canada provides $530 million to municipalities through the Green Municipal Fund to help communities adapt to climate change

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada need new infrastructure that is built for healthy, affordable living, economic sustainability and ensures the safety of homes and businesses in the 21st century. Making our communities more liveable in a world impacted by climate-related events including floods, storms, and wildfires means planning ahead and building more resilient roads, bridges, water treatment facilities, telecommunication, networks evacuation routes and much more.

To provide fairness for every generation, create new opportunities and launch Canadian Environment Week, the Government of Canada is accelerating adaptation support for resilient municipal infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and Tim Tierney, Third Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on behalf of FCM President Scott Pearce, announced the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative, through the Green Municipal Fund.

This $530-million initiative represents one of the largest ever investments in building liveable and resilient communities in preparation for climate change in Canadian history and is a key initiative under Canada's National Adaptation Strategy.

Through collaboration with local governments, the initiative will support adaptation planning, capacity building, implementation, and financing, to help municipalities and their partners build long-term, resilient infrastructure. By 2031, the initiative will have funded more than 1,400 municipal activities.

As part of today's announcement, the federally funded Green Municipal Fund is accepting applications through its website under the Adaptation in Action funding stream of LLCA. In all, there are three funding streams that will provide substantial support for municipalities to carry out climate adaptation projects. In addition to support for climate adaptation planning, municipalities can apply for up to $1 million for implementation projects and up to $70,000 for feasibility studies. Municipalities that have completed climate adaptation plans and/or risk assessments are eligible to apply. The deadline for applications is August 14, 2024.

The Green Municipal Fund is also introducing funding for partner-led initiatives that will enable skills development and training to help local governments build more resilient communities. Eligible partners will receive funding and support to design and deliver training programs that equip municipalities with the tools they need for proactive and equitable climate resilience planning.

While all people in Canada are at risk of climate change impacts, these risks are not shared equally. Those already facing inequities in our society, including marginalized groups, the elderly, and the people living with disabilities, are among those most likely to be impacted by severe weather events. The new climate adaptation initiative announced today will focus on advancing meaningful equity and inclusion outcomes through projects to help build stronger, more liveable, and more resilient communities all across Canada.

Quotes

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change, and they know best what local challenges—and solutions—are affecting local neighbourhoods, transportation, and businesses. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Government of Canada partnership is helping build stronger, more liveable communities, providing safety and security in the face of a changing climate. With smart investments, forward planning, and active collaboration, we can support communities that are already feeling the impacts of climate change and help make them more sustainable and prosperous for generations to come."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in empowering local governments to address climate change head-on. By funding climate adaptation initiatives, we are not only supporting communities in their efforts to become more resilient, but also contributing to building stronger, more robust infrastructure. This program ensures a sustainable future and stronger, safer communities for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and severity. We are committed to helping communities build resilience to these hazards. The new LLCA initiative is a great example of the improvements in adaptation and disaster resilience we can achieve through collaboration across all levels of government."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund and the federal government are stepping up to meet the challenges of a changing climate with innovative and community-focused solutions. With the launch of the LLCA initiative, we can bring real, tangible benefits to municipalities. Imagine a new green space in your community that also serves as a flood barrier, or a local training program that empowers residents to tackle climate change head-on. From projects that support storm-resistant coastal barriers and water conservation practices, to slope stabilization for fire-impacted and permafrost-degraded areas, this initiative is a national declaration with locally felt impacts. LLCA will build resilient communities that not only anticipate future climate challenges but actively adapt to them."

– Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

Since 1971, Canada has celebrated Canadian Environment Week in alignment with the United Nations World Environment Day, observed on June 5 . This year's theme for World Environment Day is "Generation Restoration", focused on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience. Canadian Environment Week expands upon this theme by celebrating all of the actions that we are taking, at home and globally, to achieve a greener future.

has celebrated Canadian Environment Week in alignment with the United Nations World Environment Day, observed on . This year's theme for World Environment Day is "Generation Restoration", focused on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience. Canadian Environment Week expands upon this theme by celebrating all of the actions that we are taking, at home and globally, to achieve a greener future. Canada's National Adaptation Strategy lays out goals, objectives, and targets to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

National Adaptation Strategy lays out goals, objectives, and targets to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. To support the Strategy, the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan outlines what the federal government is doing to prepare for climate change. It highlights over 70 actions across 22 departments and agencies to help meet Canada's adaptation goals and address climate change risks facing Canadians.

adaptation goals and address climate change risks facing Canadians. The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities.

has invested more than in adaptation since 2015. This includes in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities. The Green Municipal Fund manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada to support municipal environmental priorities, including the new $530 million investment in community-based adaptation initiatives.

in programs funded by the Government of to support municipal environmental priorities, including the new investment in community-based adaptation initiatives. This $530-million investment was first announced on November 24, 2022 , as part of over $2 billion in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities from coast to coast to coast to prepare for climate change under the National Adaptation Strategy.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]