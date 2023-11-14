Building More Resilient Communities in Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto is receiving a combined total of more than $18.9 million in investments to improve infrastructure in the community. Announced by Minister Fraser, Mayor Chow, Minister Cho, and Greg Gary this funding will support three infrastructure projects in the Toronto Metropolitan area.

The Lower Simcoe Street underpass in downtown Toronto will be updated to better withstand the impacts of flooding. This includes the design and construction of new stormwater infrastructure, including a pumping station and stormwater sewers, to better protect the underpass from flooding events and reduce stormwater backflow. It will be designed to mitigate current and future impacts of climate change while meeting the increasing needs of the population and supporting economic growth.

The West Park Long Term Care Centre will replace three air handling units. The upgrade will improve the reliability and quality of the ventilation system for staff, residents, and their families.

The Boys and Girls' Club (BGC) Toronto Kiwanis facility, will undergo a building renewal that will also improve energy efficiencies. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 49% and greenhouse gas emissions by 8.5 tonnes annually. Upgrades will include improvements to the building envelope and mechanical and electrical systems. BGC Toronto Kiwanis is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for thousands of kids and teens in the community. Programs and services offered by BGC Toronto Kiwanis include after-school programs, children services, youth services, mentorship, literacy & learning, nutrition & cooking, creative arts, physical activity, personal development, camps, youth employment, and volunteerism.

"We are working to improve the places where Canadians work, learn, play, live, and come together. By investing in ways to reduce green house gasses, enrich our cultural centres, and adapt our infrastructure to protect Canadians, we are supporting jobs, activities Canadians love, and building strong resilient communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Keeping seniors safe is vitally important in long-term care homes. The Ontario government is proud to support ventilation enhancement projects like the one at West Park Long-Term Care Centre, which improve air quality and help keep residents safe."

The Honourable Stand Cho, Minister of Long-Term Care

"Mitigating the risk of flooding for residents, as well as climate resiliency, continues to be a key priority for the City of Toronto. The Lower Simcoe Street underpass project will help mitigate the impacts of flooding in downtown Toronto by designing and constructing new stormwater infrastructure to help reduce flooding of the underpass. We're pleased the Government of Canada will be a funding partner with the City on this important project."

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

BGC Toronto Kiwanis is grateful for the Government of Canada's Green Initiative Community Building Grant. The children, youth, and families in St. James Town and Cabbagetown communities will benefit greatly from the building upgrades of the BGC Toronto Kiwanis – Cabbagetown Youth Centre for years to come.

Greg Gary, Executive Director

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF)

The federal government is investing $5,920,000 in the Flooding Protection for the Lower Simcoe Street Underpass project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

in the Flooding Protection for the Lower Simcoe Street Underpass project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.3 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.35 billion has been announced for 86 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians.

has been announced for 86 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector, can apply for funding. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24, 2022 , the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Stream

The federal government is investing $1,794,362 in the West Park Long Term Care Centre project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Ontario government is investing $448,591 .

in the West Park Long Term Care Centre project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The government is investing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 885 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Ontario , with a total federal contribution of more than $835 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB)

The federal government is investing $1,509,718 in the Toronto Kiwanis BCG Retrofit project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

in the Toronto Kiwanis BCG Retrofit project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades.

