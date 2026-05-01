OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - For generations, the Danger Tree has been one of the most powerful reminders of the First World War, particularly of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel.

On July 1, 1916, the first day of the Battle of the Somme, 90 per cent of the soldiers of the Newfoundland Regiment were lost or wounded in less than an hour, many near the foot of the Danger Tree.

The Danger Tree at Beaumont-Hamel eventually decayed and has been replaced several times over the past 100 years.

Memorial University has worked with Veterans Affairs Canada on ways to celebrate the university's 100th anniversary as a living memorial and the upcoming 110th anniversary of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel. Veterans Affairs Canada has asked the university to use its engineering expertise to build a replica of the Danger Tree to be permanently installed at the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial.

Memorial University's Department of Technical Services, which crafts tailored solutions with custom prototypes and specialized equipment for the university, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, created the replica. Local artist Brittany Mitchell painted the structure, bringing the final details of the tree to life.

Today, members of the public and Memorial community were present to see the replica unveiled before it journeys to its permanent home.

"This monument represents loss and grief to Memorial and to Newfoundland and Labrador, but also hope," remarked Dr. Janet Morrison, Memorial's president and vice-chancellor. "The university is a living memorial to those who gave their lives and was founded a century ago to honour that past by promising a brighter future. We were honoured to build it and moved by the reverence from everyone who had a hand in its fabrication."

"The Battle of Beaumont-Hamel is one of the most solemn moments in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador, marked by extraordinary courage and devastating loss," said the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. "This new Danger Tree will stand on French soil as a powerful tribute to the sons of Newfoundland and Labrador who gave their lives at Beaumont-Hamel. Acts of remembrance like this honour our nation's proud military contributions and ensure those sacrifices are remembered across generations."

The replica has now been formally handed over to Veterans Affairs Canada. The Canadian Armed Forces will transport the monument across the Atlantic to be permanently installed at the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in France. The unveiling in France will take place at a special ceremony attended by Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, site partners and neighbours on June 30, the day before the ceremony for the 110th anniversary of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Michelle Osmond, Memorial University, 709-728-2364, [email protected]; Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]