MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada proudly recognizes individuals who make lasting contributions to the well-being of Veterans and who help preserve the memory of their service, sacrifices and achievements.

Today in Montréal, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 13 dedicated volunteers:

Gilles Landry proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces and has continued to serve Veterans for more than 30 years through work with several organizations. Pierre Pellerin has dedicated almost 40 years of his time, energy and expertise to improving the lives of Veterans in his community, notably through his unwavering commitment to The Royal Canadian Legion.

Youth recipients, Caterina Arena-Saia, Sean Esdon, Pierce Schaefer and Nelith Sigirige, are being recognized for founding The Corporal François (Franck) Dupéré Legacy Memorial in 2023. The project will travel across Canada over the next 100 years to honour Canadian soldiers who lost their lives in service. It also engages students in remembrance and learning, and received funding from Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program.

These are just a few examples of how these exceptional individuals have helped support Veterans and their families and strengthen remembrance within their community.

To learn more about the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation or to nominate someone for this award, visit veterans.gc.ca.

Quotes

"These remarkable volunteers embody the compassion, dedication and gratitude Canadians feel toward our Veterans. They remind us that service is defined not by age, but by the choice to show up for others. It is a privilege for me to award these 13 worthy recipients with the Commendation. Through their commitment, they ensure that the stories and sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten, and they inspire us all to carry that responsibility forward."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts:

Established in April 2001 with the approval of the Governor General, the Commendation has since been awarded annually to selected recipients.

Over 1,400 Commendations have been awarded since its inception.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear, and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf on a red poppy--a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war--topped with the Royal Crown.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]