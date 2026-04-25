OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Seventy-five years ago, the 2nd Battalion of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry took up positions on Hill 677 overlooking the Kapyong Valley during a pivotal moment in the Korean War.

"Outnumbered but resolute, the 'Patricias' held their own against a sustained enemy assault on the night of 24 April 1951. While their actions helped to halt an advance that threatened the stability of the Republic of Korea, success came at a steep cost: 10 Canadians lost their lives, and another 23 were wounded during the two-day and two-night battle.

"The stand at Kapyong was not the final time Canadian troops came under enemy fire during the Korean War. On land, at sea and in the air, they faced constant threats alongside United Nations allies until an armistice ended the fighting in 1953.

"In joining the multinational UN force to support the Republic of Korea during and after the war, Canada helped demonstrate an early vision of collective security. One that showed how unity among nations, standing together, can shape the course of history.

"These lessons continue to resonate today. As the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and national sovereignty continue to be tested, the legacy of the Korean War offers an enduring example for the global community. It underscores the vital importance of cooperation among allies and partners.

"On this 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong, we honour those who served in the Korean War and remember the Canadians who gave their lives in the pursuit of a more secure and peaceful world."

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SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Maya Ouferhat, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]