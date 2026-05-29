COALDALE, AB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the federal government announced an investment of more than $1.8 million in the 16th Avenue Sanitary Trunk Main Project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Project works include upsizing the sanitary sewer along 16th Avenue on the west side of Coaldale by replacing the existing pipe with a 600mm sanitary trunk main. The larger diameter pipe will enhance wastewater conveyance capacity and improve system efficiency by reducing inflow, infiltration, and risk of backups.

In addition to providing residents with reliable wastewater services, the project will accommodate future growth in the Town of Coaldale, such as residential or commercial development.

With comprehensive planning and the design phase complete, construction is expected to begin this spring.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Coaldale is growing, and like many communities across Alberta, it needs infrastructure that can keep pace. That's why we're investing in the wastewater services Coaldale needs to increase capacity for future growth and help make new residential, commercial, and industrial development possible. Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, Canada's new government is helping build stronger communities, a stronger Alberta, and a stronger Canada."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"This project is about ensuring Coaldale has the infrastructure required to support both current residents and future growth. By increasing wastewater capacity along 16th Avenue, we are strengthening an important part of our underground infrastructure while helping prepare the west side of our community for future residential and commercial development. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for partnering with the Town on this important project."

His Worship Jack Van Rijn, Mayor of the Town of Coaldale

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,817,500 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the Town of Coaldale is also contributing $1,817,500.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. In accordance with the Provincial Priorities Act (C-18) , projects approved in Alberta must receive authorization from Alberta Municipal Affairs before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]