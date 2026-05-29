Canada and British Columbia mark a major milestone toward opening the line to the public by Fall 2027

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic testing is underway on the Broadway Subway Project, marking the first time SkyTrain vehicles are operating on the new extension and advancing progress toward a Fall 2027 public opening.

The Broadway Subway Project is a major investment in Metro Vancouver's rapid transit network, extending the Millennium Line west from VCC–Clark Station to Arbutus Street. Once complete, the extension will provide fast, reliable transit service through one of the region's busiest corridors, improving access to jobs, education and services, while reducing congestion and supporting sustainable growth across the region.

Dynamic testing allows crews to confirm that the trains, tracks, signals and communications systems are all working together safely. Different tests will be conducted to ensure that trains have safe clearance, are properly positioned and that signals are working properly. Testing will also examine how multiple trains operate on the tracks at the same time. Initial testing uses driver-operated trains before transitioning to automatic train control.

Testing is being conducted in phases through 2027, beginning at VCC-Clark Station before continuing west towards Arbutus Street. During the first phase of testing, trains will operate at different speeds in both directions along elevated guideway and through tunnels west of Great Northern Way–Emily Carr Station.

Prior to opening day, crews will extensively test the complete system under real-world conditions in what's called trial running. At this time, trains will run all day at normal frequencies, stopping at each of the six new stations as they will once the Broadway Subway extension is open.

Track installation is ongoing during testing, and inside the stations, crews are installing the electrical and mechanical systems that will operate and power the SkyTrain extension.

Quotes

"Reliable, modern public transit is key to building connected and resilient communities. Today marks the first time that vehicles are operating on the 5.7-kilometre Broadway Subway extension, and the start of dynamic testing for the SkyTrains that will call the new guideway home. Our region is growing, and these trains will shape the future of how we move and explore our community."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The extension will connect to the current SkyTrain network and integrate with the regional bus network in Vancouver, one of our province's busiest corridors. We need transit that can keep pace. With today's milestone, we are that much closer to providing just that -- fast, frequent, and convenient transit to jobs, essential services, and growing residential communities."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Seeing these test trains in operation shows how much progress has been made on this massive project. Dynamic testing will confirm that all systems are performing safely and reliably so we can look forward to welcoming the public on board next year."

The Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit

"The dynamic testing of Broadway Subway train cars is a key step in this project that will improve transit access along one of our busiest corridors, reduce congestion, and make it easier for people to get around Vancouver and will benefit our residents and businesses for generations to come. As we approach the finish line on this transformative project, we're also seeing the streetscape take shape, creating a safer, more accessible, and vibrant Broadway for everyone."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

"Seeing SkyTrain vehicles begin testing on the Broadway Subway extension is an exciting milestone for this project and for the future of transit in Metro Vancouver. This line will give customers a faster, more reliable way to move through one of the busiest corridors in the region, while connecting more people to jobs, education, health care, and the rest of the transit network."

Kevin Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of TransLink

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $896.9 million to the Broadway Subway Project. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $1.957 billion and the City of Vancouver is contributing $100.3 million.

This Millennium Line extension will have the capacity to move more than three times as many people as the current 99 B-Line on opening day.

Once in service, the trip from VCC-Clark to Arbutus will take 11 minutes, saving the average transit commuter almost 30 minutes a day and relieving congestion along Broadway.

People will be able to travel on one train with no transfers from Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station in Coquitlam to Arbutus Street in Vancouver in approximately 46 minutes.

SkyTrain vehicles 013 and 014 have been outfitted for testing and are now operating on Broadway Subway Project tracks.

Trains will be tested on approximately two kilometres of SkyTrain track in the first phase of dynamic testing, including parts of both the eastbound and westbound tracks.

During some tests, weight will be added to the trains to simulate passengers.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Transit, 250-356-8241