AULAC, NB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Energy efficient upgrades to Ducks Unlimited Canada's Beaubassin Research Centre will reduce the facility's carbon footprint following an investment of more than $324,000 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Funding will support several upgrades to improve the building's energy efficiency, which include: installing insulation throughout the building; replacing the oil furnace with a new heat pump system; installing energy efficient windows, and adding a ground mounted solar energy system.

This investment will lower the centre's carbon footprint and provide researchers, universities, and members of local Indigenous communities who regularly access the Beaubassin Research Centre with a more sustainable, resilient facility.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada's commitment to investing in cleaner, more sustainable infrastructure is an investment in the well-being of our communities. The Beaubassin Research Centre plays a crucial role in wetland and waterfowl research, and these energy efficient upgrades will preserve and support Ducks Unlimited Canada's goal of advancing conservation."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"The Beaubassin Research Centre is uniquely situated in the heart of the Tantramar Marshes on the New Brunswick–Nova Scotia border, where tough coastal conditions make resilience essential. This investment in energy upgrades will help secure the future sustainability of the facility and the critical coastal research taking place there."

Geoff Harding, Head of Major Projects - Atlantic Region, Ducks Unlimited Canada

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $324,936 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Ducks Unlimited Canada has secured an additional $80,000.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jodie Hambrook, Head Conservation Partnerships & External Relations, Atlantic, Ducks Unlimited Canada, 506-961-0388, [email protected]