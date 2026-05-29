BRIER ISLAND, NS, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Nature Conservancy of Canada will make some recreational trails more resilient against the impacts of climate change at three sites in Nova Scotia and one site in New Brunswick after an investment of $200,000 from the federal government.

The Maritime Coastal Trails project will address erosion and drainage challenges while enhancing trail safety and ecosystem health at the Brier Island Nature Reserve and the Gaff Point and Prospect trails in Nova Scotia, and at the Musquash Estuary Nature Reserve Trail in New Brunswick.

Among the improvements, the Nature Conservancy of Canada will install stone-lined channels that capture and direct water flow, called rock swales, to manage stormwater runoff. They will also replace invasive plants, such as rugosa rose, with native coastal shrubs.

Together, these actions will enhance the trails' resilience against intense rain and storm surges caused by climate change, while improving sustainable trail access and nature-based recreation for rural communities and seasonal visitors.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in natural infrastructure projects like this one that will improve the climate resiliency of three trails in the region, as well as the biodiversity of the plant life on Brier Island. When we protect our communities against the effects of climate change and invasive species, we ensure continued access to nature and recreation opportunities for all."

Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Annapolis

"It is essential that we protect our coastal areas against the impacts of climate change. The work of the Nature Conservancy of Canada will ensure that we make our beautiful maritime coastal trails more resilient to flooding and erosion so that residents and visitors can continue to explore these natural wonders for years to come."

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets

"Nature is critical to our well-being and to the resilience of our communities in the face of climate change. These same coastal areas that draw visitors and locals alike serve as our primary defence when storms hit. Canada's investment helps us improve and maintain coasts and trails so that we can enjoy them, rain or shine."

Laurel Bernard, Director of Stewardship, Nature Conservancy of Canada

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $200,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Nature Conservancy of Canada is contributing $50,000.

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date, over $87.3 million has been announced for 47 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jensen Edwards, Nature Conservancy of Canada, [email protected]