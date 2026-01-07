OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada stepped up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada, and launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalyzing a more productive homebuilding industry.

In the 100 days since Chief Executive Officer Ana Bailão started her role, Build Canada Homes has delivered measurable progress toward tackling Canada's housing crisis: with landmark agreements signed with provinces and municipalities, six federal land projects advancing toward construction, thousands of affordable homes committed with shovels in the ground this year, and even more to come. These results demonstrate how a new approach--focused on speed, innovation, and collaboration--is turning ambition into action.

Up to 4,000 Direct Build units on federal lands: Requests for Qualifications have been issued for six Direct Build sites to fast-track construction prioritizing modular and factory-built methods in: Arbo (Toronto) – The housing development project will deliver 540 new homes on a portion of the site at Arbo Downsview in Toronto using modern methods of construction. At least 40% of the units on the site will be affordable, with a mix of housing to support middle class families. The Government also provided an investment of up to $283 million dollars to expand local infrastructure, which will catalyse the construction of up to 63,000 new homes in the Downsview area. Naawi-Oodena (Winnipeg) – Naawi-Oodena is a landmark redevelopment with partnership between Treaty One First Nations and Canada Lands Company to create a vibrant, inclusive community that respects Indigenous culture while addressing Canada's housing needs. Build Canada Homes will deliver 320 homes on an earmarked parcel on a portion of the site. Village at Griesback (Edmonton) - Two parcels at the Northeast corner of the Village at Griesbach will be earmarked to deliver 355 new homes. Pointe-de-Longueil (Longueuil) - Located on the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the Longue-Rive sector of the City of Longueuil. The work of Build Canada Homes will result in 1,055 homes on the site, of which 40% are non-market housing units. Heron (Ottawa) - The 18-acre federal site, located just 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, is expected to accommodate approximately 1,100 homes. Shannon Park (Dartmouth) - In the first phase, a dedicated parcel has been earmarked to support up to 630 mixed-market homes. The plan is to deliver a minimum of 40% of homes below-market value that will be affordable to households with moderate and median incomes.

Requests for Qualifications have been issued for six Direct Build sites to fast-track construction prioritizing modular and factory-built methods in: Up to 3,000 new homes in Ottawa: A partnership with the City of Ottawa for up to $400 million to accelerate mixed income and affordable housing through land activation, streamlined approvals, and Build Canada Homes financing--unlocking federal and municipal sites for construction starting in 2026. Through this agreement, we will see the fast tracking of units with the City of Ottawa reducing or waiving development charges, permit fees, and property taxes.

A partnership with the City of Ottawa for up to $400 million to accelerate mixed income and affordable housing through land activation, streamlined approvals, and Build Canada Homes financing--unlocking federal and municipal sites for construction starting in 2026. Through this agreement, we will see the fast tracking of units with the City of Ottawa reducing or waiving development charges, permit fees, and property taxes. Up to 1,430 homes in Nova Scotia: A partnership of up to $300 million to unlock community and non-profit housing across the province, including early construction at Shannon Park in Dartmouth. This partnership includes supportive and below-market units, with efforts to fast-track approvals and leverage modern methods of construction. The Halifax Regional Municipality is also stepping up, bringing all levels of government to the table to deliver on affordable housing.

Moving quickly from interest to investment

Since releasing its Investment Policy Framework (blueprint for action), and launching its national submission portal in late November, Build Canada Homes has seen strong interest from across Canada. Proposals have been received from each province and territory, many under review, and hundreds more are in progress--building a robust pipeline of projects ready to break ground in 2026.

Looking ahead to 2026, Build Canada Homes will move from planning to construction--breaking ground on Direct Build sites, expanding partnerships with provinces, territories and municipalities, and accelerating the delivery of thousands of affordable homes. The agency will continue to approve innovative projects, cut red tape, leverage modern construction methods, and stretch every federal dollar.

Quotes:

"We are tackling Canada's housing crisis with urgency and innovation. Build Canada Homes is proving what's possible when we work together--partnering with provinces, territories, municipalities, and community organizations to fast-track approvals, unlock land, and stretch every federal dollar to deliver more homes Canadians can afford. These early agreements set the standard for how we will accelerate housing solutions across the country."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"In just 100 days, we've gone from concept to action--thousands of homes committed, landmark agreements signed, six Direct Build sites moving forward and a national portal that's converting interest into action. This is a model for how we want to work across Canada: combining speed, innovation, and collaboration to get shovels in the ground and homes built faster for those who need it most."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts:

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025, with its Chief Executive Officer officially beginning on September 29, 2025, marking the start of its rapid operational rollout.

Request for Qualifications have been posted for six Direct Build sites in Dartmouth, Longueuil, Ottawa, Toronto (closed), Winnipeg, and Edmonton. These sites will prioritize innovation, modern methods of construction to build up to 4,000 homes, quickly, affordably, and sustainably.

The national submission portal launched in late November, converting interest into investment-ready proposals, with dozens of formal submissions and hundreds more proposals in progress.

Work is underway with partners across the country to find opportunities for collaboration to rapidly deliver on affordable housing.

By working in partnership with non-profits, Indigenous organizations, private developers, and all orders of government, and maximizing every federal dollar invested, Build Canada Homes is accelerating the delivery of housing Canadians need--faster, smarter, and more affordable.

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

Build Canada Homes latest announcements

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]