OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, thousands of more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help double the pace of homebuilding over the next decade to increase housing supply, alongside other measures. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. This new federal agency will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Build Canada Homes is responding to the housing challenges Canadians are facing with bold action.

Today, The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced that Build Canada Homes is accepting Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the 1495 Heron Road property, a prime site prioritized for a Direct Build approach using modern construction methods to accelerate affordable housing delivery in Ottawa.

The 18-acre federal site, located just 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, is expected to accommodate approximately 1,100 homes. Some existing buildings will be repurposed to honour their historical significance, blending heritage with innovation. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to building faster, smarter, and more affordably.

Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"Build Canada Homes marks a turning point in how we deliver affordable housing in Canada. By combining bold investments with innovative construction methods and strategic partnerships, we're not just building homes--we're building communities, and the 1495 Heron Road property is an example of this. Every Canadian no matter where they live deserves housing that is accessible, sustainable, and built for the future."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement marks a major step forward in our commitment to tackle the housing crisis head-on. By transforming federal lands into vibrant, inclusive communities, we're not just building homes--we're building opportunity. Build Canada Homes is helping us deliver faster, smarter, and more affordable housing for Canadians, right here in Ottawa and across the country."

--The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"This project is about more than building homes--it's about building hope. By leveraging public land and modern construction methods, we're setting a new standard for speed, affordability, and sustainability in Canadian housing."

--Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with a mandate to scale the supply of affordable housing. By levering public lands, flexible financial tools and modern methods of constuction, the agency is cataylyzing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Build Canada Homes has already launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Arbo Downsview in Toronto.

Today's announcement builds on a series of measures introduced this year to make life more affordable for Canadians and help double the pace of housing construction over the next decade, including eliminating consumer carbon pricing, removing the GST for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million, and launching Build Canada Homes.

Build Canada Homes

