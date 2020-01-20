Budweiser Canada and Uber come together to help get Canadians home safely with iconic Super Bowl LIV Ad

"We're excited to be bringing 'Whassup' back after 20 years with a modern twist, while simultaneously sending a vital message around making the smart decision to not drive impaired," says Mike D'Agostini, Director of Marketing, Budweiser Canada. "We're thrilled to be working with a premier partner like Uber and proud to be taking the opportunity to use such a massive platform to urge Canadians to choose a smarter way home."

The recreation of "Whassup" was inspired by the fact that in a world with so much smart technology, there are people who still make the wrong choice to drive impaired. The updated spot features smart devices uttering the iconic word, and in doing so, delivers an important message about making a smarter choice for getting around on game night.

"Uber is committed to helping eliminate impaired driving. We're encouraging Canadians to make responsible choices to help ensure the safety of everyone on the road," says Lindsay Liptok, Head of Marketing, Uber. "We're pleased to work with Budweiser Canada to make it easy to find a smart ride home and help prevent the risks and dangers of driving under the influence."

On game day, the spot will close on a unique Uber promotional code only available on Super Bowl Sunday, helping Canadians to share in Budweiser and Uber's dedication to choose a smarter way home on Super Bowl Sunday. Apply the code before requesting a ride by tapping 'Wallet' or 'Payment' in the top-left menu of the Uber app. From there, scroll to Promotions and select 'Add Promo Code' to enter the code and tap 'Apply'.

"Whassup" will air during Super Bowl LIV on February 2 and can be viewed at the link below in advance of the game: https://youtu.be/eambO3giD_4

About Budweiser

Budweiser has a strong track record for promoting responsible drinking and road safety in Canada. Past examples include the Budweiser Good Sport Program, through which Budweiser partners with major league sports teams across the country to promote responsible drinking and the use of designated drivers at sporting events; and the Tackle Impossible Road Safety Challenge, an initiative that empowers young adults to help develop solutions that address drinking and driving. Budweiser is a brand of Labatt, which has pioneered responsible enjoyment initiatives in Canada for close to four decades, often in partnership with others. In September of 2015, Labatt joined with the industry as "Partners for Safer Communities" to promote designated drivers. Labatt is part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the only brewer in the world with Global Responsible Drinking Goals.

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founder and Canadian entrepreneur Garrett Camp started Uber in 2009 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get Canadians closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE Budweiser Canada

For further information: Tamar Nersesian, Senior Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 416-361-5247; Uber Public Affairs, [email protected]