BUDWEISER IGNITES CITY OF CHAMPTIONS SPIRIT WITH LIMITED-EDITION 'EDMONTON' CAN

"I take great pride in having a career that not only inspired others, but also helped shape Edmonton's identity as the City of Champions," said Mark Messier. "It's been 35 years since I last raised a cup in my hometown, so collaborating with Budweiser to release this limited-edition can and toast to the community that continues to embody the City of Champions legacy is incredibly special."

Crafted at Labatt's Edmonton brewery, these limited-edition cans are a chance for consumers across the city to raise a cold one and celebrate what makes their community champions. During the brewing process, one of the original City of Champions signs was hung in the brewery as a symbol and inspiration for the reason behind developing the can. Customers can find the Edmonton cans at participating locations across Alberta starting April 14, 2025.

"Budweiser has been brewed in Edmonton for 45 years, and our connection to the city is a huge source of pride for our brewery and our brand," said Pat Heembrock, Marketing Director, Budweiser Canada. "This limited-edition can celebrates the champion spirit that goes beyond sports and lives in the hearts of the people who call it home. We're raising a toast to them because that's what Buds do."

Budweiser is encouraging anyone who wants to toast to the City of Champions to share their pride on social media by tagging @BudweiserCanada. Consumers can also see the creative captured for this campaign here.

"This city knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and the people are an integral part of the energy that takes over Edmonton," said Messier. "Win or lose, Edmonton has some of the best fans in the world and we will always be the City of Champions."

For more information on the limited-edition Edmonton can and where to find it, visit Budweiser.ca.

Budweiser – the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for 45 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process. As the perception of no- and low-alcohol beer evolves and the category continues to grow, the iconic Budweiser now also offers a new beer to meet consumers' ever-changing preferences: Budweiser Zero.



*Mark Messier's involvement with Budweiser is as an individual and is not meant to express or imply the involvement or approval of any hockey team, including his former teams.

