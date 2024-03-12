QUÉBEC CITY, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - In Budget 2024–2025, the government is taking a significant step by eliminating, as of January 1, 2025, the retirement pension reduction for seniors with disabilities aged 65 and over. Furthermore, additional investments totalling over $2.0 billion will serve to support Quebecers and communities.

The elimination of the reduction will represent an increase of up to $3 930 per year in the retirement pensions of approximately 77 000 seniors aged 65 and older. As a result of this decision and the enhancement already announced in Budget 2021–2022, the maximum annual retirement pension for a person aged 65 or older who received a disability pension from age 60 to 64 will rise from $10 480 to $16 375, an increase of $5 895.

$1 .3 billion to consolidate support for Quebecers

The government is also announcing additional investments of nearly $1.3 billion over six years to consolidate support for Quebecers. Of this amount, $483 million will be used to promote access to housing, in particular by continuing to provide assistance through the Shelter Allowance Program and by maintaining the social housing stock.

Measures totalling $270 million are also planned to support youth and families, notably by funding the 2024–2029 youth action plan and converting 1 000 non–subsidized childcare spaces into subsidized spaces. These will be in addition to the 8 603 spaces that have already been or will soon be converted.

To move toward a more inclusive society, the government is announcing an additional investment of $483 million to help the most vulnerable and promote social integration. Planned measures include financial support for the Food Banks of Québec and funding to ensure the continuity of transportation services for people with reduced mobility.

$441 million to support communities

Budget 2024–2025 also provides investments totalling nearly $441 million to support communities, including nearly $86 million to promote sustainable participation in recreation and sports. A number of measures will make it possible to, among other things, improve accessibility and safety in recreation and sports and to support major sports competitions, including the Jeux du Québec and the organization of the 2027 Canada Games in Québec city.

In addition, so that the entire population feels safe across Québec, the government is providing more than $214 million over the next five years, in particular to ensure safety in Indigenous communities, improve cellular coverage and combat sexual violence.

Lastly, the government is stepping in to strengthen legal support and services for vulnerable individuals. To that end, over $140 million over five years is being provided, notably to deploy the court specialized in sexual and domestic violence throughout Québec and to enhance security in courthouses.

$187 million to showcase culture and promote the French language

In Budget 2024–2025, the government is setting aside over $187 million over five years to showcase culture and promote the French language. These measures will be implemented for example to support cultural businesses and organizations, enhance the Québec Cultural Heritage Fund, continue to implement the media assistance strategy and enhance programming at Télé–Québec.

$128 million to protect the environment and adapt to climate change

The government wants to pay greater attention to the safety of communities coping with weather events such as major floods and fires. It is therefore setting aside $128 million over five years for measures aimed at protecting the environment and adapting to climate change. Actions have been planned to notably respond to the rise in major disasters and increase the capacity of the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) to fight forest fires.

The government also wishes to promote Québec's environmental assets and will make investments to establish the Anticosti World Heritage Site, support the creation of the Nibiischii national park and support Indigenous communities in their management and promotion of wildlife.

Moreover, in the next few weeks, the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs will present an updated implementation plan for the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, which will cover the period from 2024–2025 to 2028–2029 and set out investments of $9.3 billion over that period.

Quotation:

"In this budget, we are taking a significant step for seniors with disabilities, who, as of next year, will receive a full retirement pension starting at age 65. We are also making major investments to address the issues that are a priority for Quebecers, such as promoting culture and the French language, ensuring the safety of communities, protecting the environment and adapting to climate change."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English–Speaking Quebecers

Related link:

All the details on Budget 2024–2025: https://www.Québec.ca/en-budget.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances et ministre responsable des Relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

For further information: Source: Claudia Loupret, Press Relations Officer, Office of the Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Tel.: 418 670-6413; Information: Charles-Étienne Bélisle, Media Relations Officer, Ministère des Finances, Tel.: 418 528-7382