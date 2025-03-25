QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Despite the uncertain economic context, the government is continuing to improve the quality and accessibility of public services. In Budget 2025–2026, initiatives totalling more than $6.8 billion over six years are planned to support Quebecers by improving the delivery of health care and social services, encouraging the education and development of young people, fostering the well–being of vulnerable individuals, showcasing Québec's culture and identity, and supporting communities.

In recent years, the government has allocated considerable funds to improve the quality and accessibility of public services as part of its core missions. It is continuing in this direction by announcing additional investments of nearly $5.0 billion over the next five years in health and social services and in education.

$3.9 billion for improving the delivery of health care and social services

The government is announcing additional investments totalling $3.9 billion over five years for improving health care and social services, in particular for consolidating access to frontline services, supporting vulnerable individuals, ensuring quality living environments for seniors and prioritizing health prevention.

Substantial amounts have been earmarked for funding the supply of pharmaceutical treatments in hospitals, training doctors, meeting growing needs in youth protection, perpetuating funding to harmonize public and private CHSLDs, and extending vaccination to vulnerable clienteles.

$1.1 billion for encouraging the education and development of young people

The government remains fully committed to the education and development of young people. That is why, in Budget 2025–2026, the government provides nearly $1.1 billion over five years for supporting educational success, consolidating support for young people and students, promoting participation in recreation and sports, and supporting access to educational childcare services.

Of this amount, $166 million will be used to support school success, in particular by increasing support for the linguistic, social and academic integration of newcomers, and $225 million to fund the student Financial Assistance Program. Significant investments are also planned for developing and maintaining recreational, sports and outdoor infrastructure, and converting 1 000 non–subsidized childcare spaces into subsidized spaces.

$550 million for fostering the well–being of vulnerable individuals

Recognizing the importance of promoting the well-being of vulnerable people, the government will invest nearly $550 million more over the next six years, of which close to $303 million will support access to housing, for instance by maintaining the low–rental housing stock, supporting residential adaptation and responding to urgent housing needs.

An amount of more than $247 million is also earmarked over the same period to support people in need by promoting job integration, helping people in difficult situations and increasing food aid.

Also, to enable workers who have suffered an employment injury to benefit from a higher retirement pension, the government is announcing that starting January 1, 2026, the Québec Pension Plan (QPP) will protect those receiving a reduced income replacement indemnity in the same way as those already receiving a full indemnity. This change will help up to 2 000 new retirees per year.

$717 million for showcasing Québec's culture and identity

The government is eager to preserve Québec's culture, a shared asset. To that end, in Budget 2025–2026, it is setting aside close to $717 million over five years to showcase Québec's culture and identity.

Of this amount, over $544 million will be dedicated to promoting Québec's culture and heritage. In particular, these amounts will be used for the purposes of enhancing funding for the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and continuing to support cultural businesses through the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles. An amount of close to $173 million will also go to promoting Québec's identity.

$636 million for supporting communities

Budget 2025–2026 also includes investments of nearly $636 million over five years to support communities across Québec. Of this amount, nearly $208 million will be used, in particular, to implement the Québec strategy to combat crime, to protect the rights of Quebecers and to provide better support for individuals moving through the justice system.

In addition, $332 million will bolster sustainable development and the vitality of territories, in particular by stepping up efforts to protect the environment and supporting road network maintenance and improvement to ensure mobility. Moreover, an investment of nearly $96 million will strengthen Québec's ability to adapt to climate change.

Quotation:

"Our priority is to protect health and education services for Quebecers. That is why we are investing in human resources and infrastructure, carrying out the necessary governance reforms and improving network efficiency in service access and delivery. We are also taking action to protect the most vulnerable individuals and respond to the challenges of sustainable development and climate change."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English–Speaking Quebecers

Related link:

All the details on Budget 2025–2026: https://www.quebec.ca/budget.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances et ministre responsable des Relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

Source: Claudia Loupret, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Tel.: 418 670-6413; Information: Charles-Étienne Bélisle, Media Relations Officer, Ministère des Finances, Tel.: 418 528-7382