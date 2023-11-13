BTY Group Expands Coast-to-Coast Coverage with New Office in Halifax, Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - BTY Group, a leading professional consultancy specializing in real estate and infrastructure asset planning and project delivery, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The office is strategically located in the prestigious Queen's Marque building on Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax.

Over the past half-decade, BTY has committed substantial resources to bolstering its services and local expertise in Atlantic Canada, a pivotal focus for the firm's five-year Strategic Growth Plan. This investment has resulted in the successful delivery of services for project investments exceeding CAD $800 million.

Some of BTY's recent project highlights in the Atlantic Canada region include the Halifax Regional Municipality Organics Management Infrastructure & Long-Term Operations Project, the Ocean Breeze Village Mixed-use Development in Dartmouth, the Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital and the Corner Brook Long-Term Care Home in Newfoundland, the St John's Safe Clean Drinking Water P3, the Highway 104 Twinning Project connecting Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and the Enwave Energy Systems' Waste-to-Energy plan in Charlottetown.

Robyn Player, a Director in BTY's Project Monitoring & Lender Services practice, emphasized the firm's commitment to local engagement and economic growth. "We take immense pride in this milestone and in establishing a permanent presence in Halifax. By expanding our local team and network, we are not only advancing our services but also creating exciting career opportunities for professionals within the communities we serve."

BTY's Atlantic Canada team offers integrated services covering all stages of project development, from planning and design to financing, construction, and asset management during operations.

Jamie MacGillivray, Associate Director for BTY Halifax, highlighted the significance of the office's establishment for the region. "Atlantic Canada is experiencing unprecedented population growth, fueled by both interprovincial migration and international immigration. With some of the nation's fastest-growing cities, there is a pressing need for modern housing and infrastructure. BTY's approach, focused on building local capacity and investing in talent development, will open new avenues for growth, providing opportunities for the community."

