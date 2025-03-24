BTY Scales Up Renewable Energy Services

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - BTY has launched an expanded Renewable Energy Services business stream to position the firm as a top partner for developers, lenders, owners, and asset managers. With a dedicated sector team, enhanced technical expertise, and deep operational knowledge, BTY is well-positioned to provide a full range of renewable energy services.

"Renewable energy is essential to energy security and addressing climate change. Despite political challenges, global demand continues to grow. As part of BTY's Strategic Growth Plan, we are accelerating our leadership in renewables with Ian McDonald at the helm. His deep expertise across the renewables lifecycle, combined with our expanded capabilities, will empower clients to invest with confidence — ensuring resilient, high-performing assets," said Toby Mallinder, BTY Group's Managing Director.

Renewable Energy Team: Covering North America and EMEA

BTY's leadership in infrastructure has propelled its expansion into renewable energy, responding to the growing demand for specialized technical expertise from clients in global capital markets. To meet this need, BTY has assembled a premier team of renewable energy sector leaders across North America and EMEA and invested in bolstering in-house technical services. This allows the firm to deliver fast, responsive advisory and delivery services across all phases, from planning and design to construction, operations, maintenance, and secondary market transactions.

"In our fast-evolving market where technological advancements and revenue uncertainties add complexity, real operational experience is crucial for informed decision-making. I am excited to combine this expertise with BTY's trusted, nimble, and pragmatic approach to advisory and delivery — so that our renewable energy clients receive a superior experience and can be confident in their investment decisions," said Ian McDonald, Director of BTY's Renewable Energy Services.





Ian McDonald , Director, Renewable Energy Services, Vancouver

Ian brings over 15 years of experience across more than 100 wind and solar projects, representing 50 GW of capacity. His expertise spans technical due diligence, owner's engineering, project finance, construction, asset optimization, and risk mitigation. He specializes in translating technical risks and opportunities into clear financial implications, enabling clients to enhance project viability and accelerate investment decisions.





Matthew has extensive experience facilitating direct communication with project developers and lenders. As a professional engineer, he specializes in advising clients on project risks related to technical design, constructability, budget, schedule and regulatory approvals. His expertise lies in delivering comprehensive Lenders Technical Advisory Due Diligence on power plants, renewable energy assets, district energy systems, utility systems and infrastructure projects across Canada , the United States , the Caribbean , Europe and Asia .





Jack leads BTY's award-winning Infrastructure Advisory practice and the firm's strategic expansion in the European markets. With 15 years of industry experience, he has been pivotal in positioning BTY as a top-ranked advisory firm, overseeing a portfolio exceeding $100 billion across more than 200 transactions. Leveraging deep expertise in construction finance, technical due diligence, and his engineering background, Jack has driven BTY's growth in key sectors, including renewable energy infrastructure, district energy, transportation, aviation, and data centres.





Emmalee has a background in civil engineering, and is responsible for technical advisory, operational phase services, and transaction due diligence for project finance, private finance, and P3 deals. She has led several engagements for institutional clients and asset managers in district energy, energy management, and renewable energy projects.





Tom has over 15 years of experience in the UK, US, and Canada , spanning capital project delivery in district energy, renewables, transportation, and mixed-use developments. His dual expertise in engineering and construction provides a holistic perspective on project feasibility, risk management, constructability, and long-term asset management.





Tunca leads Sponsors' and Lenders' Technical and Commercial Advisory services for some of the largest greenfield and brownfield infrastructure project finance deals across the European Union, Central Asia , and the Middle East . He has spearheaded BTY's advisory and delivery engagements for renewables, power generation and transmission sector projects in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia , UAE, Kazakhstan , and beyond.





Ethan has a background in sustainable energy engineering, specializing in energy yields, conversion, and storage systems and technologies. He has experience in project coordination and technical advisory roles, focusing on operations and lifecycle analysis, site condition assessments, and schedule and budget tracking.





Izabella is a Civil Engineer with expertise in construction and infrastructure Technical Advisory, and Compliance and Construction Monitoring. She contributes to technical due diligence, including design reviews, constructability assessments, and regulatory evaluations. With a growing focus on renewables, she is actively engaged in solar PV and wind energy projects.

Addressing Industry Challenges with Expertise and Agility

The renewable energy sector faces increasing complexity, from financial pressures to rapid technological changes. BTY is strategically positioned to help clients overcome these challenges with solutions tailored for success:

Project Complexity and Execution Risks: Success requires seamless integration between stakeholders. BTY acts as an extension of our clients' teams, adapting to unique project needs and facilitating smooth execution.





Success requires seamless integration between stakeholders. BTY acts as an extension of our clients' teams, adapting to unique project needs and facilitating smooth execution. Impact on Project Margins: Market conditions, supply chain dynamics, and tariffs are driving up costs while power purchase prices are declining. With project margins under pressure, clients demand a sharper focus on CapEx and OpEx certainty and optimization. BTY's experts drive cost efficiency through early-stage planning and strategic financial insights.





Market conditions, supply chain dynamics, and tariffs are driving up costs while power purchase prices are declining. With project margins under pressure, clients demand a sharper focus on CapEx and OpEx certainty and optimization. BTY's experts drive cost efficiency through early-stage planning and strategic financial insights. Technology Uncertainty: Rapid advancements in wind, solar, and battery storage technology create supply chain complexities and performance risks. BTY leverages extensive operational knowledge to translate technical risks into clear financial implications, ensuring clients make informed investment decisions.





Rapid advancements in wind, solar, and battery storage technology create supply chain complexities and performance risks. BTY leverages extensive operational knowledge to translate technical risks into clear financial implications, ensuring clients make informed investment decisions. Climate Change Impacts: Increased variability in renewable energy generation and extreme weather pose asset durability and revenue risks. BTY's operational insight ensures projects are resilient, bankable, and high performing.





Increased variability in renewable energy generation and extreme weather pose asset durability and revenue risks. BTY's operational insight ensures projects are resilient, bankable, and high performing. Regulatory and Grid Bottlenecks: Interconnection delays and evolving regulations impact project timelines and financing certainty. BTY's agile and solution-oriented approach accelerates project progress, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements.

Full-Stack Renewable Energy Services

BTY's expanded service offerings provide end-to-end coverage for renewables, including:

Lenders Technical Advisory : Clear, actionable risk analysis to support investment, financing, and project delivery decisions.





: Clear, actionable risk analysis to support investment, financing, and project delivery decisions. M&A Technical Advisory : Independent technical and financial assessments with due diligence streamlined for rapid reporting and advice on risks to enable deal progress with no surprises.





: Independent technical and financial assessments with due diligence streamlined for rapid reporting and advice on risks to enable deal progress with no surprises. Project Management & Owner's Advisory : Feasibility and development support, design and technical review, procurement and contract advisory, and management throughout the construction phase.





: Feasibility and development support, design and technical review, procurement and contract advisory, and management throughout the construction phase. Energy Yield Analysis: Advanced modelling to improve production forecast certainty and financial model confidence.

Enabling Smarter Renewable Energy Investments

BTY's strategic growth in the renewables sector builds on the firm's 47-year track record of success in helping clients accelerate project investments, de-risk financing decisions through clear technical and commercial assessments and optimize projects with rigorous cost management and performance forecasting. As capital markets increasingly prioritize renewable energy assets, BTY's expertise ensures clients can confidently advance energy security, decarbonization, and long-term asset value.

About BTY

BTY is an award-winning professional consultancy offering complete project solutions in real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy planning, development, operations, and transactions. Founded in Western Canada in 1978, the firm now has offices across North America and the EMEA region, with a diverse global portfolio. BTY's core services encompass Cost Management, Project Monitoring & Lender Services, Infrastructure Advisory, and Project Management. To learn more, visit BTY.COM

