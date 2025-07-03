BTY Marks Major ESG Milestone with B CORP Certification

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - BTY is proud to announce it has officially achieved Certified B Corporation® status.

This certification is a significant and progressive milestone in BTY's transformation into a purpose-driven, impact-focused business.

It reflects the firm's commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across all aspects of its operations, culture, and services.

BTY's B Corp certification builds on a series of recent milestones that reinforce its ESG leadership, including:

BTY's sixth consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work ® , recognizing its inclusive, people-first culture.





, recognizing its inclusive, people-first culture. The firm's committed journey on the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business' PAIR Certification framework , strengthening respectful and reciprocal partnerships with Indigenous communities and businesses.





, strengthening respectful and reciprocal partnerships with Indigenous communities and businesses. The launch of its Renewable Energy Services business stream in early 2025, supporting clients in achieving energy transition and decarbonization goals through advisory and delivery expertise across solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage projects.

"Earning B Corp Certification is both an achievement and a call to action," says Toby Mallinder, Managing Director at BTY. "It reflects the systems we have built and the standards we hold ourselves to in delivering value for our clients, supporting the communities we work in, and helping shape a more sustainable built environment. It also aligns with the responsibility we feel as professionals delivering infrastructure that defines how people live, work, and connect."

Advancing ESG Excellence with B Corp Certification

The B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, a non-profit network transforming the global economy to benefit people, communities, and the planet. The certification process involves a comprehensive, third-party assessment of a company's impact across five key areas:

Governance : Upholding ethical leadership, accountability, and transparency.





: Upholding ethical leadership, accountability, and transparency. Workers : Fostering a diverse, equitable, and engaged workplace.





: Fostering a diverse, equitable, and engaged workplace. Community : Supporting inclusive, resilient communities and local economic development.





: Supporting inclusive, resilient communities and local economic development. Environment : Reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainable project delivery.





: Reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainable project delivery. Clients: Delivering long-term value through responsible and purpose-aligned services.

Embedding Impact into Advisory and Delivery Services

BTY's professionals help clients plan and deliver real estate, infrastructure, and clean energy projects — while identifying, managing, and mitigating risks at every stage. With a project portfolio exceeding $100 billion in capital value, BTY delivers integrated services in:

Cost Management / Quantity Surveying





Lender Services & Project Monitoring





Infrastructure & ESG Advisory





Project Management

With B Corp Certification, BTY is even better positioned to:

Deliver ESG-aligned services that meet evolving regulatory, financial, and social requirements.





that meet evolving regulatory, financial, and social requirements. Collaborate with clients and partners who prioritize purpose alongside performance .





. Embed sustainability, equity, and accountability across all facets of project delivery and business operations.

BTY's B Corp Certification is a proud achievement — and a launchpad for continued progress. The firm remains committed to expanding its impact, growing sustainably, and contributing to a more inclusive and equitable global economy through its work and partnerships.

"We see this as a step forward in a longer journey, to continue raising the bar for our firm and the industry to actively shape a better future through the built environment."

About BTY



BTY is a B Corp Certified, award-winning professional consultancy offering complete project solutions in real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy planning, development, operations, and transactions. Founded in Western Canada in 1978, the firm now has offices across North America and the EMEA region, with a diverse global portfolio. BTY's core services include Cost Management, Project Monitoring & Lender Services, Infrastructure & ESG Advisory, and Project Management.

To learn more, visit www.bty.com

