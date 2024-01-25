MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB", the "REIT" or the "Trust") is proud to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, providing a comprehensive overview of sustainability activities throughout the year 2023. Alongside this milestone, BTB is pleased to unveil its ambitious Sustainability Roadmap, outlining key initiatives and targets for the coming years.

Inaugural ESG Report - 2023 (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

"We are delighted to present BTB's inaugural ESG report, the culmination of a year-long project that exemplifies our steadfast commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Throughout this transformative journey, we questioned our methods, scrutinized our processes, and tirelessly sought ways to enhance our approach. Our managers and employees not only embrace the significance of ESG but also play a pivotal role in propelling us toward this milestone. As we release this comprehensive report and unveil our forward-looking Sustainability Roadmap, we stand in a strong position to elevate our practices, contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future for all and create lasting value for all stakeholders.", Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As a conscientious and forward-looking REIT, we understand the importance of openly sharing our ESG performance. This report not only outlines our dedication to sustainable development but also lays the groundwork for our forthcoming initiatives. Moving forward, we pledge to release an ESG report annually, providing a comprehensive overview of our activities and showcasing the achievements that define BTB's commitment to reliable business practices. Annually publishing our ESG reports will enable us to monitor emerging regulations and stay abreast of evolving sustainability standards.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 ESG REPORT

Environmental Stewardship:

Execution of climate risk assessment.

Progress towards collecting energy usage data in our properties.

Implementation of energy-efficient technologies across our portfolio.

Introduction of sustainable building materials and practices.

Installation and maintenance of 14 rooftop beehives.

(Re)certification of off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties with BOMA BEST and LEED

Social Responsibility:

Establishment of an Employee Recognition program.

Participation to community engagement through diverse contributions to local charities and community development initiatives.

Enhancement of the relationship with clients through the completion of satisfaction surveys.

Prioritization of diversity, equity and inclusion into our workforce.

Governance Practices:

Strengthened our commitment to ESG at the highest level with the involvement of the Board of Trustees. Lucie Ducharme , President of the Human Resources and Governance committee, and Luc Martin , President of the Audit committee, will set targets and oversee the actions and recommendations of the newly established internal ESG committee.

, President of the Human Resources and Governance committee, and , President of the Audit committee, will set targets and oversee the actions and recommendations of the newly established internal ESG committee. Robust risk management strategies and ethical business practices to ensure accountability and transparency.

UNVEILING OUR SUSTAINABILITY ROADMAP

In addition to the above highlights, our report includes a detailed roadmap outlining our future initiatives, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact.

Key Environmental elements of our Sustainability Roadmap:

Create action plan for properties identified in climate risk assessment.

Complete energy data collecting for off dowtown core office and necessity-based retail properties and implement energy-saving projects.

Quantify GHG emissions for off dowtown core office and necessity-based retail portfolio.

Increase BOMA BEST and LEED certifications to 68% for off dowtown core office and necessity-based retail portfolio by the end of 2024.

and LEED certifications to 68% for off dowtown core office and necessity-based retail portfolio by the end of 2024. Plan a decarbonation strategy.

Integrate green lease clauses.

We invite stakeholders, including investors, clients, employees, and the wider community, to explore the full report, available on our official website www.btbreit.com/impact.

BTB remains dedicated to advancing its ESG performance and believes that, by embracing ESG principles, we can create a positive and sustainable future for all.

ABOUT BRB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Philippine Soulié, Director of Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]