Bruce Power Professionals Vote Overwhelmingly for Strike Action

TIVERTON, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Bruce Power Local members of the Society of United Professionals voted an overwhelming 98.6% in favour of strike action if necessary to support meaningful bargaining and to reach a fair collective agreement.

The contract for the 1,200-member local, which represents Bruce Power Reactor Safety Engineers, Safety Specialists, Radiation Safety Supervisors, Control Room Shift Supervisors, Authorized Health Physicists, and other professional workers, expired at the end of 2022.

Major issues at the bargaining table include contracting out Society members' work, forced shift work, more flexible work arrangements like remote work, and the need for whistleblower protection provisions. The Society's bargaining positions are aligned with other nuclear industry collective agreements.

On May 8, 2023, the union requested that the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development appoint a conciliator in an attempt to reach a negotiated settlement with Bruce Power. Once the parties have met with the conciliator, either party may request a "no-board report" if negotiations do not progress. Following the no-board report and a 17-day cooling off period, the union and Bruce Power will be in strike-lockout position.

The Bruce Power site generates over 30% of Ontario's electricity. "Our members are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable and affordable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province, as well as life-saving medical isotopes around the world. A 98.6% strike vote is an overwhelming mandate for our bargaining team, and I hope the company takes this as a sign that it is time for them to come to the bargaining table with a fair offer that respects the work and efforts of our members," said Bruce Power Local Vice President Dave Ceksters.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded more than 70 years ago by engineers who wanted better working conditions, the Society of United Professionals has represented the workers at Bruce Power Nuclear Power Station since it was first constructed in the 1970s. The Society of United Professionals is Local 160 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers with 80,000 members across North America.

The Society is active in the larger Bruce County community and gives back through its Bruce Community Fund. The Fund supports a wide variety of community initiatives, including programs to recruit and retain family doctors, the United Way of Bruce Grey and other organizations like The Women's Centre, Kincardine Trails Association and the South Grey Bruce Literacy Council.

