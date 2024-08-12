Bruce C Nuclear Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Bruce Power (the proponent) is proposing to construct a new nuclear generating station at the existing Bruce Power nuclear power site near Kincardine, Ontario.

The Bruce C Nuclear Project is subject to an integrated assessment to meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (the CNSC) are working together on the integrated assessment to achieve the goal of "one project, one assessment."

IAAC and the CNSC invite Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of the assessment. This feedback will help IAAC and the CNSC prepare a summary of issues for the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project homepage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88771). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on September 12, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments can be submitted to:

Bruce C Nuclear Project

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

22nd floor, Place Bell

160 Elgin Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0H3



Printed copies of the summary of the Initial Project Description are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Tiverton Public Library, 50 King St, Tiverton, Ontario

Kincardine Public Library, 727 Queen St, Kincardine, Ontario

Port Elgin Public Library, 708 Goderich St, Port Elgin, Ontario

County of Bruce Administration Centre , 30 Park St, Walkerton , Ontario

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the project homepage. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC and the CNSC invite Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn about the project, the integrated impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

Tuesday, August 20 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (English)

Tuesday, August 20 , from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (English)

Wednesday, August 21 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (French)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Bruce Power is proposing the site preparation, construction, operation and decommissioning of a new nuclear generating station within its existing Bruce Power nuclear power site, located in the Municipality of Kincardine, Ontario. As proposed, the Bruce C Nuclear Project would provide up to 4,800 megawatt-electric of new nuclear generating capacity in Ontario and operate for 60 to 100 years. Several nuclear reactor technologies will be considered for the project.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC and the CNSC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC, @CNSC_CCSN #BruceC or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

For media inquiries with IAAC, contact [email protected] or call 343-549-3870. For media inquiries with the CNSC, contact [email protected].