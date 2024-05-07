VALCOURT, QC, May 7 2024 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to have won the "Successful Business Strategy - Large Company" award at the 44th edition of the Mercuriades business competition organized by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ). The award was presented to BRP at the Gala Les Mercuriades ceremony on May 6, 2024 at the Palais des congrès in Montreal.

BRP wins the “Successful Business Strategy” award at the Gala Les Mercuriades. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

This honor was awarded to BRP thanks to its strategy of diversifying its product portfolio through electrification. The company is committed to offering an electric vehicle in each of its existing product lines while also exploring new product categories. BRP sets itself apart by developing its own in-house Rotax electric propulsion technology. This unique approach enables BRP to be both agile and competitive from a technological standpoint, and to use this technology across all its product lines.

"BRP wants to become the reference in electric powersports vehicles, so it's a great honor to see our strategy related to the electrification of our product lines rewarded by one of Quebec's most prestigious business competitions," said Minh Thanh Tran, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and LVHA Group at BRP. "This technological transition not only enables us to reduce our carbon footprint, it also represents a great development opportunity. Our electric options, which are a complementary offering to our internal combustion engine vehicles, will attract new generations of riders by offering new driving experiences. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the teams involved in this innovative project."

BRP will launch its first Can-Am electric motorcycles to dealers in August. The two motorcycles were the very first BRP electric models to be confirmed to consumers. Riders can expect these state-of-the-art motorcycles to be perfect for commuting and recreational riding on and off the road.

A Prestigious Recognition

Since 1981, Les Mercuriades has been recognized as one of Quebec's most prestigious business competitions. The program, supported by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), recognizes the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of Quebec companies.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries: Emilie Proulx, Media Relations, [email protected]; For investor relations: Philippe Deschênes Investor Relations, Tel.: 450.532.6462, [email protected]