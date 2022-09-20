BRP INTRODUCES UNCHARTED SOCIETY IN CANADA

Allowing adventure seekers to discover the country through unexplored paths and transformative powersports experiences

VALCOURT, QC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to announce that Uncharted Society , a global network of BRP certified experience outfitters, is officially launching its activities across Canada. Building on its strong presence and success in the United States, Uncharted Society now unlocks unique adventures to experience the unexperienced and push all adventure seekers beyond their comfort zone in Canada. With a network of now more than 140 experiences and 100 certified outfitters worldwide, Uncharted Society offers experiences for all skill and ability levels on state of the art Can-Am vehicles, Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons.

Uncharted Society offers unique outdoor adventures all-year round across Canada (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"Uncharted Society unlocks the thrill of the adventure on land, water, snow or road, all year-round, in a worry-free and safe environment thanks to our trusted outfitters," says Simon Cazelais, Director, Global Marketing Strategy & Innovation. "For over 3 years, we've been working with some of the best outfitters out there to reimagine powersports adventure and what they can offer to consumers. This year, we are bringing it to Canada and we couldn't be more proud to introduce the concept in our home country. Ultimately, we hope to roll out Uncharted Society around the world by adding more breathtaking destinations!"

Uncharted Society offers self-guided and guided powersports adventures to explore some of the most beautiful places imaginable in Canada, from crystal blue waters to mountain peaks and dense forests. Adventurers will ride top-of-the-line BRP products and head out on a lifetime journey at their own pace or with a local outfitter, providing detailed insights on the region being visited. From a multi-day adventure to a multi-hour rental, consumers are the leaders of their adventure. There is nothing like it!

Taking advantage of the beautiful fall season

Uncharted Society offers the ultimate Can-Am experience ranging from exploring beautiful valleys to searching for breathtakingly beautiful landscapes during the colourful Canadian fall season. Admire alpine waterfalls with Toby Creek Adventures in Panorama, BC, or discover the beauty of Charlevoix's countryside during the foliage season in Quebec. The Can-Am adventures allow everyone to reconnect with their inner child and feel the exhilaration of nature.

Exploring the unique Canadian winter

Uncharted Society allows everyone to discover why winter is the most anticipated season for all Ski-Doo enthusiasts! The adventures highlight the beauty of Canada's wild snow, whether you go ride British Columbia's beautiful backcountry with Broken Boundaries or Quebec's endless trails with Nord Expé .

Getting ready for next summer with fun on the water

Whether it is to rediscover Vancouver with Vancouver Water Adventures , or to explore Montreal from a new angle with Aventures WetSet Mtl , glide over magnificent turquoise waters or venture into big waves, Uncharted Society offers fun and memorable adventures on the water.

Families, friends or any adventure enthusiast can already reserve their adventure for fall, winter or even next summer on the Uncharted Society website.

For adventure inspirations, follow Uncharted Society on Instagram and Facebook.

IG: @UnchartedSociety

FB: @UnchartedSociety

